Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter asks employees to ‘refrain’ from posting about Elon Musk’s merger

    Musk's legal team announced in a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that he is terminating the agreement because Twitter was in "material violation" of their agreement and made "false and misleading" claims during talks.

    Twitter asks employees to refrain from posting about Elon Musk s merger gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

    In the midst of the high-voltage drama that has ensued since Elon Musk formally attempted to back out of his $44 billion agreement to purchase Twitter, the microblogging site's general counsel has instructed workers not to publicly comment on the transaction.

    Sean Edgett, the company's general counsel, advised staff in an internal email issued on Friday and seen by The Verge to "refrain from Tweeting, Slacking, or providing any opinion regarding the acquisition," and that management would be "extremely constrained on what we can publish."

    "I understand this is a difficult moment, and we appreciate your patience and continuous dedication to the critical work we have underway," Edgett wrote.

    According to the site, the notification states that the merger is still being litigated.

    Also Read | Twitter to sue Elon Musk after Tesla CEO terminates $44 billion takeover deal | 10 developments

    "The Twitter Board of Directors is committed to concluding the acquisition at the agreed-upon price and terms with Musk and intends to take legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are optimistic that we will be successful in the Delaware Court of Chancery," Edgett stated.

    Musk's legal team announced in a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that he is terminating the agreement because Twitter was in "material violation" of their agreement and made "false and misleading" claims during talks. In response, Twitter said that it will sue Musk for cancelling the $44 billion acquisition agreement.

    Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor stated in the following tweet that the "board is dedicated to complete the acquisition on the price and terms agreed upon with Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement."

    Musk had put the transaction on hold due to concerns about the real amount of spammy/fake accounts and bots on the network, and had asked Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for a response. Twitter said on Thursday that it suspends more than 1 million spam accounts every day.

    Also Read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk trolled after pulling out of $44 billion Twitter deal

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adani Group joins race to acquire 5G spectrum; will compete with Reliance Jio, Airtel snt

    Adani Group joins race to acquire 5G spectrum; will compete with Reliance Jio, Airtel

    Tesla SpaceX CEO Elon Musk trolled after pulling out of $44 billion Twitter deal snt

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk trolled after pulling out of $44 billion Twitter deal

    Twitter to sue Elon Musk after Tesla CEO terminates $44 billion takeover deal , 10 developments

    Twitter to sue Elon Musk after Tesla CEO terminates $44 billion takeover deal | 10 developments

    Shinzo Abe's shooting jolts Japanese markets; Yen rises

    Shinzo Abe's shooting jolts Japanese markets; Yen rises

    Vivo 'remitted' Rs 62,476 crore to China to avoid tax in India: ED

    Vivo 'remitted' Rs 62,476 crore to China to avoid tax in India: ED

    Recent Stories

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed RBA

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed

    UK transport minister Grant Shapps becomes 5th MP to run to replace outgoing PM Johnson gcw

    UK transport minister Grant Shapps to run to replace outgoing PM Johnson

    TS PGECET 2022 July 10 last date to apply without late fees know how to register here gcw

    TS PGECET 2022: July 10 last date to apply without late fees; know how to register here

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: MS Dhoni interacts with Team India post series win against England (PICTURES)-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: MS Dhoni interacts with Team India post series win (PICTURES)

    Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse RBA

    Video: Malaika Arora looks HOT in sheer white saree and strappy blouse

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon