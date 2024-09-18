Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tupperware files for Bankruptcy: Here’s why the iconic brand is in debt

    Tupperware, known for its iconic kitchen storage products, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to declining sales and mounting debt. Struggling since the pandemic, the company faces liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion. Without a buyer or rescue deal, its future is uncertain.

    Tupperware files for Bankruptcy Here is why the iconic brand is in debt vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 2:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    Tupperware, a household name known for its durable kitchen storage products, is now facing bankruptcy after decades of success. Many homes around the world have used Tupperware containers for storing food, and the brand has become synonymous with innovation in food storage. However, after years of being stuck in the Tupperware box business without diversifying its product range, the company has hit a financial crisis.

    The once-thriving company has now filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. A significant drop in sales has turned Tupperware’s business upside down. The company, which was valued between $500 million to $1 billion, is now facing debt liabilities ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion.

    'America is going bankrupt extremely quickly': Elon Musk warns as national debt surpasses $35 trillion (WATCH)

    Tupperware has been struggling with financial difficulties for the past four years. The situation worsened following the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a drastic decline in the company’s sales starting in 2020. Since then, the company has been drowning in debt. In June 2024, the company had to shut down its American factory and suspend 150 employees, adding to the mounting pressure.

    Tupperware, founded by Earl Tupper in 1946, quickly grew from a small startup into a global brand. The company introduced its iconic food storage containers to markets worldwide, including India, becoming a staple in kitchens everywhere. Despite its initial success, Tupperware remained focused on its classic products and did not venture into new product lines. 

    Maldives declares bankruptcy, seeks IMF bailout amid economic turmoil: Reports

    Recently, Tupperware has been in talks with other companies to sell its business. However, due to its high debt, these negotiations have fallen apart. If a suitable buyer doesn’t step in, Tupperware may be forced to close its doors for good. Experts believe that without a rescue deal, the company’s future looks bleak.

    For Tupperware customers and fans, the bankruptcy marks the potential end of an era. The company that revolutionized kitchen storage might soon cease operations unless it finds a way to recover from its debt crisis.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bajaj Housing Finance hits new highs: Shares up 3% in early trading AJR

    Bajaj Housing Finance hits new highs: Shares up 3% in early trading

    What is NPS Vatsalya? Know about new pension scheme for minors AJR

    What is NPS Vatsalya? Know about new pension scheme for minors

    Amazon ends hybrid work: Employees asked to come back to office full-time like pre-COVID era gcw

    Amazon ends hybrid work: Employees asked to come back to office full-time like pre-COVID era

    Number of Indians earning Rs 10 crore annually sees a staggering 63% rise, Rs 5 crore per annum up 49%: Report snt

    Number of Indians earning Rs 10 crore annually sees a staggering 63% rise, Rs 5 crore per annum up 49%: Report

    OnlyFans leads in revenue per employee, surpassing tech ggiants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft AJR

    OnlyFans leads in revenue per employee, surpassing tech giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft

    Recent Stories

    Cuteness Alert! Kim Kardashian shares her kids photos as they head to school; North West is all grown up (PICTURES) RBA

    Cuteness Alert! Kim Kardashian shares her kids photos as they head to school; North West is all grown up

    Want to stay young? Avoid THESE foods for youthful skin RKK

    Want to stay young? Avoid THESE foods for youthful skin

    Reliance Jio's 'Diwali Dhamaka' OFFER! You can get 1-year free Jio AirFiber connection; Check deals gcw

    Reliance Jio's 'Diwali Dhamaka' OFFER! You can get 1-year free Jio AirFiber connection; Check deals

    'Aishwarya Rai started coming to gym, I knew it was time to leave' Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali on break up RKK

    'Aishwarya Rai started coming to gym, I knew it was time to leave' Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali on break up

    Kerala: Kozhikode man accuses Ranjith of offering hush money to withdraw sexual harassment complaint dmn

    Kerala: Kozhikode man accuses Ranjith of offering hush money to withdraw sexual harassment complaint

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon