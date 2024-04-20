Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'This is a business, not a place to...' Google CEO Sundar Pichai has THIS warning for all employees

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai was quoted in a blog post this week, where he warns Google employees to keep their focus on the work and keep the office space for building products and not as a personal platform.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    Google is gathering momentum to overtake its competitors in the AI race in the sector. Additionally, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of the firm, is certain that any behavior that interferes with concentration on work and colleagues will not be tolerated. Pichai was quoted in a blog post this week, where he warns Google employees to keep their focus on the work and keep the office space for building products and not as a personal platform.

    In the post, Pichai stated, "This is a business, not a place to act in a way that causes fear or disruption to coworkers, to try and use the company as a personal platform, to argue politics or fight over disruptive issues. As a company, this is too important a moment for us to be distracted from."

    This isn’t the first time when Google employees have staged in-office protests but the nature and the timing of the latest unrest is clearly not going down well with Pichai and Co. The business has a history of collaborating with governments on top-secret initiatives that cause its staff to get alarmed and finally leak to the public.

    Google's purported agreement with the Israeli government about its cloud initiative is the subject of the most recent firing incident. Following their participation in a demonstration against the company's most recent deal with the Israeli government, Google fired 28 workers. The Verge reports that nine employees were suspended and subsequently arrested in the US earlier this week, which led to the layoffs.

    These employees were clearly angered by Google’s dealings with the Israeli government worth $1.2 billion.  According to the story, the firm stated that such behavior "has no place in our workplace, and we will not tolerate it" in an internal message to staff.

    “The overwhelming majority of our employees do the right thing. If you’re one of the few who are tempted to think we’re going to overlook conduct that violates our policies, think again,” Google told the staff.

