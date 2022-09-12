Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sigh': Elon Musk responds to hacked verified Twitter accounts spamming him with crypto scam links

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently went after Twitter after a top cybersecurity expert alleged that as high as eight out of ten Twitter accounts are fake.

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

    Elon Musk's latest update about Tesla's most recent version of full self-driving (FSD) Beta saw a flurry of hacked verified and non-verified accounts spam his tweet with links to crypto scams. Some of these accounts were bots, while others were hacks of legitimate Twitter accounts.

    A Twitter user shared screenshots about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO being bombarded with fake accounts on his latest tweet.

    "FSD Beta 10.69.2 rolling out now. Please note that top priority is safety, so expect it to be overly cautious, especially around pedestrians," Elon Musk posted.

    Within no time, spammed crypto accounts hit the American billionaire, who tweeted, "Sigh".

    Musk recently attacked the platform run by Parag Agrawal after a leading cybersecurity expert asserted that as many as eight out of ten Twitter accounts are phoney.

    More than 80% of Twitter accounts are likely bots, according to Dan Woods, Global Head of Intelligence at cybersecurity firm F5. This is a vast allegation, given that Twitter states that only 5% of its users are bots or spam.

    Elon Musk last week asserted that 90% of the responses to his tweets are spam or automated bots.

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX terminated the 44 billion-dollar Twitter takeover deal, and the case is now being heard in a US court over the use of bots on the platform. Elon Musk is requesting answers from Agrawal in an open forum.

    The Musk-Twitter trial is scheduled to start on October 17.

    Woods, a veteran cybersecurity expert for the CIA and FBI, claims that both Elon Musk and Twitter have underestimated the bot issue on the microblogging network.

