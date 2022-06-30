Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tesla employees return to office; face slow Wi-Fi, shortage of desks, parking spots and more

    The automaker's Fremont, California, plant is straining to accommodate workers back to work. According to employees, the workplace is packed due to a rise in employment during the epidemic and renovated areas.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

    Following orders from their boss Elon Musk, Tesla employees stopped working from home and returned to the office after approximately two years, but their homecoming has not been simple as they face a scarcity of desks and parking places, in addition to dealing with shaky Wi-Fi, according to sources. Many IT businesses throughout the world still enable their workers to work from home or adopt a mixed work plan. Musk, on the other hand, wants Tesla staff to work from home at least 40 hours each week. Those who do not comply risk losing their jobs, he told his workers earlier this month in an internal email.

    "Everyone at Tesla is obligated to work a minimum of 40 hours per week in the office. Furthermore, the workplace must be where your actual coworkers are, not some faraway phantom office. If you do not appear, we will presume that you have quit," he wrote.

    The automaker's Fremont, California, plant is straining to accommodate workers back to work. According to employees, the workplace is packed due to a rise in employment during the epidemic and renovated areas. Furthermore, a lack of parking spaces is generating issues for employees, who are compelled to park their automobiles at a nearby transit station.

    Meanwhile, several employees claimed that there were no desks or consistent Wi-Fi when they returned to work, according to the media reports. Tesla's employment allegedly increased from 2019 to 2021, reaching 99,210 personnel. Fremont is home to the company's main manufacturing, which employs over 20,000 people, and many more work nearby in the corporate headquarters.

    Parking spaces were scarce and spilled over to the adjacent BART station. Managers allegedly instructed staff not to come into the office five days a week as the firm struggled to deal with the inflow of workers after the new return-to-work policy.

