Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Group to manufacture Apple iPhones in India? Here's what we know

    Tata Group may also plan to set up a joint manufacturing venture with Wistron. Wistron is one of the three iPhone makers in India alongside Foxconn and Pegatron. Wistron’s Karnataka facility is responsible for the manufacturing of iPhone SE, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.
     

    Tata Group to manufacture Apple iPhones in India Here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    Tata Electronics, a division of the Tata Group, may soon start manufacturing Apple iPhones in India as it is planning to acquire the Wistron production facility in Karnataka.  For those who are unaware, Wistron, one of Apple's major iPhone manufacturers, presently receives iPhone components from Tata Electronics.

    According to reports, Tata Group is making an acquisition bid of $612.6 million (about Rs. 5,000 crore). Neither business has yet said anything about the agreement as of yet. In the event that Tata Groups purchases the Wistron facility, it will produce Apple iPhones in India for the first time.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 7a renders leaked! Here's what we know about Google's upcoming smartphone

    If the acquisition talks fail, Tata Group may potentially have plans to form a joint venture with Wistron to produce Apple iPhones in India. To recall, Wistron began producing iPhones in India with the iPhone SE 2 around five years ago. The electronics giant now produces the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 in India.

    In India, Apple has a rich history that dates back more than 20 years. With the impending opening of an Apple retail shop, Apple is poised to strengthen its commitment to the nation where it opened its online store in September 2020.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked! Likely to have flat sides, 108MP main camera, side fingerprint sensor & more

    Currently, Foxconn, Apple's top vendor, is having trouble making the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models at its Zhengzhou manufacturing facility. The corporation is anticipated to fall behind in meeting shipment goals after significant employee dissatisfaction. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the worker unrest last week may have caused the shipments to decline by 15-20 million units.

    Also Read | Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 2:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good conversation Elon Musk meets Apple CEO Tim Cook clears misunderstanding about Twitter gcw

    'Good conversation. Tim was clear...' Elon Musk meets Apple CEO, clears 'misunderstanding' about Twitter

    HM to layoff 1500 employees as retailers face slowing sales rising costs gcw

    H&M to layoff 1,500 employees as retailers face slowing sales and rising costs

    India registers 6 3 per cent GDP growth in July September quarter gcw

    India registers 6.3 per cent GDP growth in July-September quarter

    Explained Digital rupee to roll out from Dec 1 How to use Which banks will be a part of it gcw

    Explained: Digital rupee to roll out from Dec 1; How to use? Which banks will be a part of it?

    The Messi Trail: Follow Lionel Messi In His Footsteps To Discover Saudi Arabia

    The Messi Trail: Follow Lionel Messi In His Footsteps To Discover Saudi Arabia

    Recent Stories

    Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police moves High Court against Shashi Tharoor's release - adt

    Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police moves High Court against Shashi Tharoor's release

    Congress never believed in Ram PM Modi takes a dig at Mallikarjun Kharges Ravan comment AJR

    'Congress never believed in Ram': PM Modi takes a dig at Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' comment

    Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra RBA

    Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Good conversation Elon Musk meets Apple CEO Tim Cook clears misunderstanding about Twitter gcw

    'Good conversation. Tim was clear...' Elon Musk meets Apple CEO, clears 'misunderstanding' about Twitter

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, POL vs ARG: Argentina came out strengthened after that mistake of mine against Poland - Lionel Messi-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Argentina came out strengthened after that mistake of mine' - Lionel Messi

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon