Tata Group to manufacture Apple iPhones in India? Here's what we know

Tata Group may also plan to set up a joint manufacturing venture with Wistron. Wistron is one of the three iPhone makers in India alongside Foxconn and Pegatron. Wistron’s Karnataka facility is responsible for the manufacturing of iPhone SE, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Tata Electronics, a division of the Tata Group, may soon start manufacturing Apple iPhones in India as it is planning to acquire the Wistron production facility in Karnataka. For those who are unaware, Wistron, one of Apple's major iPhone manufacturers, presently receives iPhone components from Tata Electronics.

According to reports, Tata Group is making an acquisition bid of $612.6 million (about Rs. 5,000 crore). Neither business has yet said anything about the agreement as of yet. In the event that Tata Groups purchases the Wistron facility, it will produce Apple iPhones in India for the first time.

If the acquisition talks fail, Tata Group may potentially have plans to form a joint venture with Wistron to produce Apple iPhones in India. To recall, Wistron began producing iPhones in India with the iPhone SE 2 around five years ago. The electronics giant now produces the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 in India.

In India, Apple has a rich history that dates back more than 20 years. With the impending opening of an Apple retail shop, Apple is poised to strengthen its commitment to the nation where it opened its online store in September 2020.

Currently, Foxconn, Apple's top vendor, is having trouble making the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models at its Zhengzhou manufacturing facility. The corporation is anticipated to fall behind in meeting shipment goals after significant employee dissatisfaction. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the worker unrest last week may have caused the shipments to decline by 15-20 million units.

