Swiggy IPO: How to check allotment status online? A step-by-step guide

Swiggy IPO allotment status is expected to be finalized on November 11. Investors can check their share allocation status on the BSE, NSE websites, or the Link Intime India portal. The listing date is tentatively set for November 13, 2024.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Swiggy Ltd. is expected to finalise the allotment basis of its shares on Monday, November 11. Thus, today is probably the day when investors who purchased shares in the online food and grocery delivery company's initial public offering (IPO) can verify the status of their allocation.

Investors responded favorably to Swiggy's public offering, which was valued at Rs 11,327.43 crore, on the last day of bidding on November 8. At the conclusion of the bidding process, the offer was booked more than 3.59 times, with qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) booking their allocation 6.02 times and 41% of the issue being subscribed to by non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Also Read | Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Investors can monitor the NSE and BSE's allocation status as they wait for their shares to be allocated. Link Intime India, the issue registrar's official website, also provides information on the IPO share allocation status.

How to use the BSE website to check the status of share allocation:
1. Access the website for the BSE IPO allotment status.
2. Choose 'Equity' as the type of concern.
3. Select 'Swiggy Ltd' from the option that drops down.
4. Type in your PAN or IPO application number.
5. To see your allocation status, click 'Search'.

Also Read | Good news for employees! DA arrears for 5 months to be credited by November-end

To check the IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website, follow these steps:
1. Go to https://www.linkintime.co.in/, the website of Link Intime India.
2. Select Public Issues after clicking the Investor Services option on the main menu.
3. Select 'Swiggy Ltd' from the IPO list.
4. Pick one of the following: Account No./IFSC, DP/Client ID, Application Number, or PAN.
5.⁠⁠Click 'Submit' after entering your information to view the status of your IPO allocated funds.

Additionally, upon registration, the NSE website allows users to monitor their allotment status online. By November 12, successful candidates should have shares in their Demat accounts. The BSE and NSE have provisionally set November 13, 2024, as the listing date for Swiggy's shares.

Also Read | SBI Reward Points Scam: How to stay safe and avoid online frauds

Through a combination of a fresh issuance of 115,358,974 shares, totaling around Rs 4,499 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,75,087,863 shares of Rs 1 each, totaling Rs 6,828.43 crore, Swiggy sought to raise Rs 11,327.43 crore.

