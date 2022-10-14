Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Support side gigs not dual employment: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on moonlighting firing

    Salil Parekh, the CEO and MD of Infosys, said the company won't support dual employment, it will support its employees' learning outside of the workplace. He clarified that the company also has some regulations and policies for the employees in some of the gig projects outside the company.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 3:09 PM IST

    Salil Parekh, the CEO and MD of Infosys, said during the announcement of the company's quarterly results that while the company won't support dual employment, it will support its employees' learning outside of the workplace. Simply put, moonlighting refers to people taking on side jobs to supplement their income while working several jobs.

    "To be clear, we do not support dual employment. We have found in the past 12 months of the employees who are doing blatant work in two different companies where and there's confidentiality issues, we have let go of them,” said Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh during the Q2 earnings briefing.

    We pay close attention to learning opportunities, and we've always pushed our staff to adopt that attitude, said Parekh. Parekh emphasised the measures the company has made to make sure there were many options for the employees to advance and that they may explore for gig assignments inside the company.

    "Over the past several years, we have created a platform that we call accelerate, where people may look at side projects and freelance labour that are unrelated to their primary jobs. Approximately 4000 persons apply for this position on average every quarter, and 600 are chosen," according to Parekh.

    Parekh even clarified that the company also has some regulations and policies for the employees in some of the gig projects outside the company, provided there is prior approval from the managers.

    "After receiving the prior consent of their management, we will support them as they work on certain gig assignments. Additionally, we are creating more detailed procedures for that while making sure all contractual and confidentiality obligations are upheld. To be clear, we do not promote dual employment," Parekh continued.

    Recent times have seen a lot of controversy around moonlighting, and many individuals have been let off by IT firms for working two jobs.

