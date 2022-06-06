Spicejet Airline confirms 90 pilots to undergo re-training after DCGA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine

SpiceJet further stated that this restriction does not affect MAX aircraft operations and that the business has sufficient trained pilots on hand.

SpiceJet released a clarification on Monday on the Rs 10 lakh fine imposed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 30. The aviation authorities penalised the airline for training pilots on malfunctioning simulators.

As per the airline, it has 650 pilots who have been trained on MAX aircraft, and DGCA noticed the training profile, which 90 pilots followed. According to the DGCA's guidance, the business has barred these 90 pilots from flying MAX aircraft till they complete re-training to the satisfaction of the aviation regulator, the carrier said in an exchange filing.

SpiceJet further stated that this restriction does not affect MAX aircraft operations and that the business has sufficient trained pilots on hand. These 90 pilots will be re-trained based on the findings of the DGCA.

This comes just a week after the DGCA fined SpiceJet Rs 10 lakh for training 737 Max plane pilots on a malfunctioning simulator. After it was discovered that 90 SpiceJet pilots were not adequately educated, the aviation authorities stopped them from flying B737 Max aircraft.

Re-training of these pilots was requested. After banning the pilots, the FAA issued a show-cause notice to the airline to train its Boeing 737 Max aircraft pilots on a malfunctioning simulator, which might have jeopardised flight safety.

This occurred just eight months after the DGCA lifted a restriction on Boeing 737 MAX planes. While aircraft were grounded worldwide from March 2019 to December 2020 due to two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people, the DGCA lifted the restriction in August of last year.

