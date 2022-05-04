Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will only tragedy wake them up?': MP slams DGCA, aviation ministry over SpiceJet issues

    Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday sought to know why the DGCA and the civil aviation ministry were not taking action against airline operator SpiceJet for putting passengers' lives at risk repeatedly.

    SpiceJet aircraft issues: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams DGCA, aviation ministry
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday sought to know why the DGCA and the civil aviation ministry were not taking action against airline operator SpiceJet for putting passengers' lives at risk repeatedly.

    The Rajya Sabha member's Twitter post came in response to a media report about pilots of Spicejet aircraft headed for Ajmer being forced to abort take-off following engine troubles. A total of 76 passengers were on board the flight from Mumbai to Kishangarh in Ajmer.

    Slamming SpiceJet, Chaturvedi accused the airline of playing with the safety of passengers and the crew.

    She also targeted the DGCA and civil aviation ministry, asking them whether they would seek accountability only after a tragedy occurs. 

    Chaturvedi listed some of the instances in the last few weeks involving the airline. These included an incident on April 19 when passengers on board a Boeing 737 aircraft from Bengaluru to Guwahati brought to the notice shoddy cabin interiors and broken panels. The DGCA officials did an inspection and grounded the aircraft. 

    Spicejet had then confirmed the incident and carried out necessary repairs to the aircraft following which DGCA gave it clearance to resume operations.

    The other case that the Shiv Sena MP pointed out was the May 1 incident when severe turbulence in SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight left 17 people injured. Prima facie, the DGCA found that the Boeing B737 was operating on 'autopilot mode' when it faced turbulence.

    This morning, reports emerged that SpiceJet flight SG-331 to the same destination -- Dungarpur -- had to return to Chennai on Tuesday night after the Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft faced a technical snag in one of its engines.

    SpiceJet, the third-largest domestic airline in the country in terms of passenger market, operates 91 aircraft in its fleet. According to data available, the airline ferried 10.21 lakh passengers on its domestic flights in March.

    Also Read: 'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Also Read: 'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Federation of Indian Pilots slams Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' over 'unrealistic portrayal'

    Pilots' body slams Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' over 'unrealistic portrayal'

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for inflammatory speech in Aurangabad - adt

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for inflammatory speech in Aurangabad

    Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra DGP says ready to deal with Raj Thackeray's warning - adt

    Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra DGP says ready to deal with Raj Thackeray's warning

    LIC IPO: Congress asks 4 questions to the Centre - adt

    LIC IPO: Congress asks 4 questions to the Centre

    On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divide and rule policy' - adt

    On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divide and rule policy'

    Recent Stories

    Twitter likely to charge slight fee for commercial government users says Elon Musk gcw

    Twitter likely to charge slight fee for commercial, government users, says Elon Musk

    Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha is now married to actor Yash Kumar see pics drb

    Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha is now married to actor Yash Kumar; see pics

    Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Eid 2022 Box Office Collection KGF 2 sets new record Runway 34 Heropanti 2 continue to struggle drb

    Eid 2022 Box Office Collection: KGF 2 sets new record; Runway 34, Heropanti 2 continue to struggle

    Is that Imran Khan in Aamir Khan daughter Ira Khan Eid party pic drb

    Is that Imran Khan in Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Eid party pic?

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon