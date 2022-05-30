Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SpiceJet fined Rs 10 lakh for training 737 Max pilots on faulty simulator

    Earlier, the DGCA had barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying the B737 Max aircraft.

    New Delhi, First Published May 30, 2022, 7:08 PM IST

    Civil Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet for training 737 Max aircraft pilots on a faulty simulator.

    In its order, the DGCA said that the 'training being imparted by SpiceJet could have adversely affected flight safety'. 

    To note, SpiceJet is the only airline in India operating the Boeing 737 MAX, which had seen controversy following two deadly crashes involving the aircraft.

    Media reports had cited DGCA officials as saying that its inspectors had found faults with the 'stick shaker' at the simulator facility in Noida. Thereafter, the DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to the airline asking it why action should not be initiated against it, sources said, adding that the airline's response was found to be unsatisfactory

    Therefore, the DGCA imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on SpiceJet for training their Max aircraft's pilots using a faulty simulator

    Developing story

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 7:39 PM IST
