Shiba Inu, Vita Inu, and Mehracki Token - The Three Tokens Leading The Meme Coin Revolution

Over the past year, interest in meme coins has skyrocketed for several reasons. Meme coins are a type of crypto token that are inspired by popular internet memes and events and are often heralded by crypto influencers. The sector is increasingly growing, with two meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), dominating and making up the top 20 cryptocurrencies in the world.

Even though many people in the crypto industry do not consider meme coins to be valid crypto and think of them as a joke, that isn't stopping the growth of the token. In addition to Shiba Inu (SHIB), Vita Inu (VINU) and Mehracki Token (MKI) are two other cryptos leading the meme coin revolution. We take a look at the three tokens below.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) - Not just another Meme Coin

With a market cap of $15 billion, this token is a top 20 crypto and is at the forefront of the meme coin revolution. The token is governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), that ensures it stays one step ahead of the competition in the crypto industry through innovative and exciting incentives and benefits, the most prominent of which is a journey into the Metaverse.

What Is Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a peer-to-peer digital currency that runs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network. It is the main rival of the original meme token, Dogecoin (DOGE), which, unlike Shiba Inu ( SHIB), runs on its own dedicated blockchain network.

The Shiba project is 100% community-led and seeks to foster collaboration between individuals on a global scale. The idea is to become a fully decentralized organization capable of surviving without external influence.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) can be bought, traded, and swapped on both centralized and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) such as Coinbase, Binance, and Uniswap (UNI).

Vita Inu (VINU) - The Feeless Coin

A first-of-its-kind project, Vita Inu (VINU) is the first meme coin in the Metaverse, the first crypto designer brand, and the most energy-efficient crypto token in the world. As such a revolutionary meme token, Vita Inu (VINU) is at the forefront of the meme token revolution and is set on market domination in the not-too-distant future.

What Is Vita Inu (VINU)?

Vita Inu (VINU) is, among others, the governance token of the Vita Inu ecosystem, a crypto token on the Vite DAG network, and the world's first fast, feeless dog-themed meme coin with high transaction per second (tps) speed and smart contracts.

The project's most unique feature, the Vinuverse, features a dApp, NFTs, staking, rewards, events, merchandise, and much more. Holders of the Vita Inu token (VINU) will access all these features and more.

Mehracki Token (MKI) - The New Crypto To Watch Out For

The arrival of the Mehracki Token platform in the crypto space will be talked about for a long time. A primary goal of the platform is to create an ecosystem that supports tourism, travel ventures, and meme sharing. By establishing an enthusiastic community, the project will promote a healthy and quality lifestyle through meme sharing with the blockchain at the centre of it all. This culture will eventually spread across cultures, one laugh at a time.

What Is Mehracki Token (MKI)?

Mehracki Token (MKI) is a community-driven and incredibly scalable meme token that seeks to change the perception of meme coins globally. Through the Mehracki project, Mehracki Token (MKI) will serve as a utility token to ensure the development and economic growth of communities worldwide.

Mehracki Token (MKI) is designed to scale and allows users to achieve modest value transactions at a fast and cheap rate. Additionally, developments, milestones, and other progress reports will be shared openly on the platform for all to see. In this way, Mehracki Token (MKI) achieves one of the crypto industry's primary goals, transparency.

The Mehracki Token (MKI) is currently on presale

You can read this article by Analytics Insights for more information about Mehracki Token.

To find out more about Mehracki Token (MKI)

