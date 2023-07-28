SemiconIndia 2023: From Micron to Foxconn, semiconductor giants say it is 'India's time to shine'

SemiconIndia 2023: With the semiconductor industry poised to grow into a staggering $1 trillion industry, India is well-positioned to emerge as a major powerhouse in semiconductors within Asia. This promising convergence of factors sets the stage for India's significant role in the semiconductor landscape, say delegates.

"For the first time, geopolitics, domestic policies and private sector capacity are aligned in India’s favour to become player in semiconductor production..." That's the kind of sentiment that is being echoed at the SemiconIndia 2023, being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Friday. A number of delegates have stated that India would be the next powerhouse in semiconductors in Asia.

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron Technology said, "I thank PM Modi for your vision to make India a global hub for semiconductors. Micron is committed to build a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Gujarat. We estimate that our project in Gujarat will create nearly 5000 direct jobs and additional 15,000 jobs in the community. We are hopeful that this investment will help catalyse other investments in the sector. Prime Minister's support for the semiconductor industry and workforce development has fostered an environment of innovation and business growth that is already creating strong results Digital India and Make in India are creating a truly transformative energy that will continue to drive positive progress."

Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn said, "Where there is a will there's a way, I can feel the determination of the Indian government. I am very optimistic of the way India will be headed. PM Modi once mentioned that IT stand for India and Taiwan. Taiwan is and will be your most trusted and reliable partner."

Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI said: "Throughout my career i have been asked whether India is ready to be part of global semiconductor industry. Today I can say that the journey has begun. For the first time, geopolitics, domestic policies and private sector capacity are aligned in India’s favour to become player in semiconductor production. The current semiconductor industry is likely to grow to $ 1 trillion industry. India would be the next powerhouse in semiconductors in Asia."

Prabhu Raja, President of Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials, said, "With strong vision of PM Modi to develop manufacturing, India is poised to play an important role in global semiconductor industry. We firmly believe this is India’s time to shine. No company or country can overcome challenges in the sector alone. It’s time for collaborative partnership in this sector. We have 25 global suppliers and 5 domestic suppliers here today. I thank them for joining this journey. This new collaborative model can provide us to be a catalyst in the sector."

SemiconIndia 2023 serves as a compelling platform to showcase India's remarkable journey towards establishing itself as a global force in Semiconductor Design, Manufacturing, and Technology Development, perfectly aligned with the vision of India Semiconductor Mission.

The event has garnered significant participation from leading semiconductor giants, including Micron Technology and Applied Materials, both of whom have recently pledged substantial investments in India's semiconductor ecosystem. Micron Technology's investment of $825 million in a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat, and Applied Materials' commitment of $400 million for their Engineering Collaborative Centre, demonstrate the industry's confidence in India's potential.

Highlighting the spirit of innovation, 25 startups are actively presenting their groundbreaking ideas and forging connections with industry leaders, fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial atmosphere.

The reach of SemiconIndia 2023 extends globally, with 23 countries participating in the event. Multiple states within India, such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, have set up stalls, showcasing the collective support from state governments in fostering semiconductor industry growth.

The contributions of esteemed institutions like SCL, ISRO, and the Space Application Centre underscore the impressive strides made in the field. Moreover, prestigious educational institutes like IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, BITS Pilani, Ganpat University, and Nirma University play a pivotal role in driving India's semiconductor advancements.

SemiconIndia 2023 stands as a testament to India's unwavering commitment to building a robust semiconductor ecosystem. The exhibition's grand scale and innovative showcases proudly demonstrate India's potential as a burgeoning global hub for semiconductor excellence. It signifies India's emergence as a significant player in the semiconductor arena, ready to make a lasting impact on the world stage.