    Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI: Report

    Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI. However, Emmett Shear, co-founder of video streaming site Twitch, will take over as interim CEO, the report said, citing co-founder and board director Ilya Sutskever.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

    Sam Altman will not return as the CEO of OpenAI and ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear will become the new interim CEO, The Information reported on Sunday, citing board director Ilya Sutskever’s statement to the company’s staff.

    Shear co-founded Twitch and had stepped down from the Amazon.com Inc.-owned live video streaming platform earlier this year. Altman will not return to the company as CEO despite efforts from the company's executives to bring him back, the report said, citing Sutskever. The report did not give any other details. 

    After interim CEO Mira Murati informed colleagues that Altman was invited, Altman and former OpenAI President Greg Brockman joined executives at the company's San Francisco offices on Sunday, as The Information had previously reported on Sunday.

    According to a report by Reuters on Sunday, Altman is thinking about starting a new artificial intelligence (AI) startup, but he is also talking about perhaps rejoining the company that created the ChatGPT bot and enhancing the governance structure of the business.

    Altman, who was viewed by many as the human face of generative AI, was let go by the company's board on Friday, shocking the tech community.

    On the messaging app X, Altman shared a photo of himself on Sunday sporting an OpenAI visitor badge along with the words, "First and last time i ever wear one of these."

    Altman's sacking angered current and former employees and worried them over how an upcoming $86 billion share sale could be affected by the sudden management upheaval. Brockman, the co-founder and former president of OpenAI, also showed up at work on Sunday, according to The Information. As part of the management transition, Brockman announced his resignation from the firm on Friday and resigned as chairman of the board.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
