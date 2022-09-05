Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reverse Mortgage Scheme: An additional source of income for senior citizens; here's details

    The reverse mortgage scheme may be viable for managing consistent cash flow for senior citizens experiencing cash crunches. The government established the scheme to provide a supplement income scheme to people over 60. The reverse mortgage scheme allows senior citizens to receive monthly payments against any owned residential property.

    Reverse Mortgage Scheme: An additional source of income for senior citizens; here's everything you need to know - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    After retirement having a steady income is a luxury that few people have. Investment in retirement benefits, such as PPF and others schemes, can help you prepare for life after retirement, but there are some limitations.

    For senior citizens experiencing cash crunches, the reverse mortgage scheme may be viable for managing consistent cash flow. The government created the scheme to provide a supplement income scheme to people over 60.

    Under the reverse mortgage scheme, senior citizens can receive monthly payments against any owned residential property.

    They can use the property as collateral to obtain a loan from a bank or financial institution. The scheme's maximum monthly payment is capped at Rs 50,000 per year.

    Here's how the scheme work,
    The bank will determine your loan quantum eligibility based on the house's condition. Typically, the loan-to-value ratio under this scheme is 60-80 per cent. 

    This means the property is worth one crore, and the loan amount could range between 60 and 80 lakh. Even if the property is worth more, most banks will only lend up to one crore.

    Major banks offer loan terms ranging from 10 to 20 years. After accounting for interest costs and price fluctuations, the bank disburses a loan amount to the borrower in periodic payments.

    The borrower receives periodic payments, reverse EMI, over the fixed loan term. The equity or the individual's interest in the house decreases with each monthly or quarterly payment.

    Know about the eligibility,
    To be eligible for a loan under the banks' reverse mortgage scheme, the applicant must be over 60. The loan can only be used to pay off the mortgage on a fully owned, self-acquired home that was not inherited or gifted. The mortgaged property must be at least 20 years old. The scheme is not available to senior citizens who live in rented housing.

    Know about the repayment,
    After the last survivor dies, the loan amount becomes due under the scheme. The borrowers' heirs are given the option of repaying the loan by paying the principal amount plus interest.

    The bank recovers the amount by selling the property if the nominee cannot repay the loan.

    The excess amount after selling the property and repaying the loan is paid to the borrower's legal heir. The bank bears the loss if the sale proceeds are less than the accrued principal plus interest amount.

    Also Read: A Detailed Guide to Setting Up a Retirement Plan

    Also Read: Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open 2022 due to injury; says retirement plans will change

    Also Read: I am prepared for failure, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala once said | Top Quotes

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brought dead had multiple head injuries says doctor who attended Cyrus Mistry post car crash gcw

    'Brought dead, had multiple head injuries,' says doctor who attended Cyrus Mistry post car crash

    We owe it to our families: Anand Mahindra's emotional appeal post-Cyrus Mistry's death - adt

    'We owe it to our families': Anand Mahindra's emotional appeal post-Cyrus Mistry's death

    Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

    Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

    Cyrus Mistry no more: Revisiting Mistry's entrepreneurial legacy - adt

    Revisiting Cyrus Mistry's entrepreneurial legacy

    Cyrus Mistry no more Tata Sons chairman pays tribute says He had a passion for life gcw

    Cyrus Mistry no more: Tata Sons chairman pays tribute, says 'He had a passion for life...'

    Recent Stories

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga RBA

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga

    Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit today; to attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram AJR

    Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit today; to attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram

    football EPL 2022-23, Matchday 6 review: Manchester United Arsenal man City leicester tottenham hotspur chelsea liverpool west ham united-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Matchday 6 review: Man United halts Arsenal's winning run; City held by Villa

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max may get bigger battery always on display Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max may get bigger battery, always-on display: Report

    AP TET 2022: Result likely to be declared on September 26; details here - adt

    AP TET 2022: Result likely to be declared on September 26; details here

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon