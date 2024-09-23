Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance Power hits upper circuit as shares rise for 8th consecutive session

    Last week, Reliance Power was in the spotlight after announcing that it had been released from corporate guarantees and obligations related to the debt of its subsidiary, Vidarbha Industries Power Limited (VIPL).

    Reliance Power hits upper circuit as shares rise for 8th consecutive session AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 11:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    Shares of Reliance Power on Monday (September 23) surged by 5% in early trading as the company's board convened to discuss plans to raise long-term resources from both domestic and global markets. The stock price hit Rs 38.16, up from the previous close of Rs 36.35 on the BSE. The company's market capitalization rose to Rs 15,328 crore, with over 24.91 lakh shares traded, resulting in a turnover of Rs 9.50 crore.

    Reliance Power shares have showed strong momentum, trading above key moving averages, including the 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day, and 200-day averages. The stock's beta stands at 0.9, indicating relatively low volatility over the past year. However, with a relative strength index (RSI) of 70.8, the stock appears to be in the overbought zone, signaling potential caution for investors.

    Netflix India being probed over visa violations, racial discrimination: Report

    Today's board meeting is focused on raising long-term capital through various means, including the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked securities, warrants convertible into equity shares, or other financial instruments. The company also aims to determine the issue price and seek necessary approvals for the fundraising.

    Last week, Reliance Power was in the spotlight after announcing that it had been released from corporate guarantees and obligations related to the debt of its subsidiary, Vidarbha Industries Power Limited (VIPL). The debt, totaling Rs 3,872.04 crore, was settled after the company reached an agreement with CFM Asset Reconstruction Private Limited (CFM). The resolution involved pledging 100% of VIPL's shares in favor of CFM, resulting in the release of the corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Power.

    Petrol, diesel prices for September 23 announced: How much it costs in your city?

    This development has added further positive sentiment to the stock, contributing to its recent rally. The power generation company, part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, continues to focus on strengthening its financial position, as evidenced by the board's focus on capital raising and the resolution of its subsidiary's debt obligations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Netflix India being probed over visa violations, racial discrimination: Report gcw

    Netflix India being probed over visa violations, racial discrimination: Report

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 23 2024: Check latest prices of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 23 2024: Check latest prices of 10gm gold here

    Petrol diesel prices for September 23 announced: How much it costs in your city? gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices for Sept 23 announced: How much it costs in your city?

    Petrol diesel LATEST prices on September 22 Check city wise rates vkp

    Petrol, diesel LATEST prices on September 22: Check city-wise rates

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 22 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 22 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here

    Recent Stories

    Top 10 Tallest Buildings in Mumbai: A Look at Mumbai's Skyline anr

    Top 10 tallest buildings in Mumbai

    Prabhas tops Pan-India star list, Jr NTR or SRK or Allu Arjun? Who holds second spot? RBA

    Prabhas tops Pan-India star list, Jr NTR or SRK or Allu Arjun? Who holds second spot?

    Who is Manika Suthar? Young girl titled Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024 RKK

    Who is Manika Suthar? Young girl titled Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024

    Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH ATG

    Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH

    cricket IND vs BAN, 1st: Top six records broken in Chennai scr

    IND vs BAN, 1st: Top six records broken in Chennai

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon