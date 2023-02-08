Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBI Monetary Policy: Reserve Bank of India hikes repo rate to 6.5%; Know highlights from Governor's address

    RBI Monetary Policy: The Reserve Bank of India raised the key policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, citing sticky core inflation. The RBI has raised interest rates six times since May last year, bringing the total quantum of a hike to 250 basis points. Check out RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' highlights here,
     

    RBI Monetary Policy: Reserve Bank of India hikes repo rate to 6.5%; Know highlights from Governor's address - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the Monetary Policy Statement on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, raising the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent. The central bank lifted the key benchmark interest rate by 35 basis points in its December monetary policy review. The Reserve Bank has raised the short-term lending rate by 225 basis points since May of last year to contain inflation. Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the monetary policy committee's decision, which was approved by a vote of 4 out of 6 members. 

    Here are highlights from Governor's address:
    1) Rate hike of 25 basis points considered reasonable at this time
    2) FY24 CPI inflation is expected to be 5.3 per cent
    3) Monetary policy will be designed to ensure a long-term deflationary approach
    4) July-September 2023 GDP growth is expected to be 6.2 per cent, up from 5.9 per cent previously
    5) The stickiness of core inflation is a source of concern
    6) The future growth in systemic liquidity will be moderated by TLTRO and LTRO maturities
    7) The current account deficit improved in the third quarter after increasing in H1
    8) Since July, FPI inflows have shown signs of improvement
    9) By international standards, India's external debt ratios are low
    10) RBI intends to expand the UPI facility for merchant payments to inbound travellers, beginning with those from G20 countries
    11) To broaden the scope of the TEeDS platform to aid MSMEs in improving their cashflows
    12) To launch a pilot project in 12 cities in which a machine will vend coins based on QR codes

    Also Read: RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC statement; Repo rate hiked by 25 bps

    Also Read: Adani vs Hindenburg row: Banking sector resilient and stable, says RBI

    Also Read: Centre, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC statement; check details AJR

    RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC statement; Repo rate hiked by 25 bps

    Turkey Syria earthquake Apple Google pledge to donate to relief recovery efforts gcw

    Turkey, Syria earthquake: Apple, Google pledge to donate to relief, recovery efforts

    Dell to lay off 6650 employees cut 5 per cent of global workforce gcw

    Dell to lay off 6,650 employees, cut 5% of global workforce

    Elon Musk says 'past three months were extremely tough', here's why' - adt

    Elon Musk says 'past three months were extremely tough', here's why

    Amazon layoff Here is how much tech giant has to pay to sacked employees gcw

    Amazon layoff: Here's how much tech giant has to pay to sacked employees

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, KBFC vs CFC: Kerala Blasters conquer Chennaiyin FC to edge closer to playoff-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters conquer Chennaiyin FC to edge closer to playoff

    Pune Nashik high speed rail project route threatens giant telescope

    Pune-Nashik high speed rail project route threatens giant telescope

    Did Trisha walked out of Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Trisha walk out of Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo? Here's what we know

    RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC statement; check details AJR

    RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC statement; Repo rate hiked by 25 bps

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter AJR

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon