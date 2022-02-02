Priyanka Gandhi slams Nirmala Sitharaman's 'UP type' remark, says 'we are proud of culture, language'

On Twitter, the Congress leader wrote: "You did not include any funding for Uttar Pradesh in your budget. But what was the point of insulting the people of UP in this way? Understandably, the inhabitants of UP are happy to be referred to be 'UP types'. We are proud of the language, accent, culture, and history of the UP."

Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra turned to Twitter to criticise Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for referring to a response as "UP type" at a news conference following the introduction of the Union Budget 2022 on February 1. This comes only days before the state goes to the polls for the Assembly election. On Twitter, the Congress leader wrote: "You did not include any funding for Uttar Pradesh in your budget. But what was the point of insulting the people of UP in this way? Understandably, the inhabitants of UP are happy to be referred to be 'UP types'. We are proud of the language, accent, culture, and history of the UP."

On Tuesday, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 to Parliament. Following the budget's unveiling, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed it on Twitter, calling it a "zero-sum budget." He attacked the budget, alleging that it offers nothing to the salaried, middle class, poor and needy, young, farmers, and MSMEs.

The finance minister was asked about Rahul Gandhi's remark during a news conference following the budget presentation. She requested a response from the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, who stated, "You stated that Rahul Gandhi did not understand the budget, which is correct. Nirmala Sitharaman will respond shortly; all I can say is that the budget will benefit everyone, and this will be obvious in due course." Later, she said, "I think he has provided a typical UP type answer, which is good enough for an MP who fled UP."

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, dubbed the Union Budget 2022 as "A Pegasus spin budget." Additionally, Randeep Singh Surjewala, a prominent Congress politician, claimed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had disappointed the salaried and middle-class populace.

