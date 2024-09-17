PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO debuts today: GMP signals strong listing on BSE, NSE

According to a notice issued by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), "Effective from Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the equity shares of PN Gadgil Jewellers Limited will be listed and admitted to dealings in the 'B' Group of Securities." The shares will be available for trading in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) starting at 10 AM today.

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of PN Gadgil Jewellers is set to be listed on the stock exchange on Tuesday (September 17) following robust investor demand. After opening for subscription from September 10 to September 12, the IPO received strong interest, with share allotment finalised on September 13.

PN Gadgil Jewellers' grey market premium (GMP) suggests a strong listing, with the current GMP standing at Rs 300 per share. This implies that the shares are trading at a premium of Rs 300 above their issue price in the grey market. Analysts estimate the listing price could reach Rs 780 per share, reflecting a premium of 62.5%.

