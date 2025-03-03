PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Check eligibility, benefits and application process

Get all the information related to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in one place. Learn how to register, check your status, and when the 20th and 21st installments will arrive in 2025.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Among the Indian government's largest schemes for farmers, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) stands out. Currently, about 100 million farmers in the country are benefiting from this scheme. Farmer-centric digital infrastructure has ensured that the benefits of this scheme reach all farmers across the country without the involvement of intermediaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently transferred the money for the 19th installment of this scheme directly into the farmers' accounts on February 24 in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Here's everything you need to know about this ambitious scheme.

When did the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana start?

The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched on February 24, 2019. West Bengal joined the scheme from the 8th installment (April-July 2021). Initially, the West Bengal government wanted the funds under the PM-Kisan scheme to be transferred to the state government for distribution to farmers. However, the central government wants the benefits of the scheme to be transferred directly to the beneficiary farmers' accounts.

What is the PM Kisan Yojana?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a scheme launched by the Government of India, aimed at helping all small and marginal farmers with ₹6,000 every year. Under the scheme, an amount of ₹2,000 is transferred into the accounts of all landholding farmers every four months.

Where did the idea for the PM Kisan Yojana come from?

In 2018, the Telangana government launched the Ryuthu Bandhu scheme. Under this initiative, the state government distributed a fixed amount twice a year to encourage farmers' investment in agriculture. This initiative was widely recognized and praised for the direct benefit to farmers. Later, the central government launched a similar farmer investment support scheme to provide financial assistance to farmers across the country, known as the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana'.

Key Features of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

The biggest feature of this scheme is that it provides minimum income support to farmers. Each eligible farmer family is entitled to receive ₹6000 per year (three installments of ₹2,000 each) across India.



The funding responsibility for this scheme lies with the Government of India. However, the responsibility of identifying the beneficiaries has been given to the state and union territory governments. They determine which farmer families will be eligible to benefit from this scheme. According to the definition of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a farmer's family includes husband, wife, and minor child or children.

Eligibility Criteria for Availing the Benefits of PM Kisan Yojana

Must be an Indian citizen.

Must be a small or marginal farmer with up to 2 hectares of land.

Must own cultivable land. The benefit of this scheme will only be available to those farmer families who are using cultivable land for farming. Farmers using non-cultivable land or using land for non-agricultural activities will not be eligible.

The source of income for farmers should primarily be from agriculture. If the main source of income for the farmer is other than agriculture, such as government service, business, or any other type of income, they will not be eligible.

Those with a monthly pension of ₹10,000 or more cannot avail of this scheme.

Farmers who pay Income Tax are not eligible for this scheme.

Who Cannot Avail the Benefits of PM Kisan Yojana

Farmers who are institutional landholders cannot avail of the benefits of the PM Kisan Yojana. Additionally, people who have held or are holding constitutional positions, employees or officers who have worked or are working in government ministries, departments, or offices, and regular employees of local government bodies.



In addition, current and former ministers of the central and state governments, current and former members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, employees or officers who have worked or are working in central or state public sector undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies, current and former members of state legislative assemblies and state legislative councils, current or former chairpersons of district panchayats, and current or former mayors of any municipal corporation cannot avail of this scheme.

How to Register for PM Kisan Yojana

Farmers who are eligible to receive the benefits of this scheme according to the criteria mentioned above can register themselves as beneficiaries. The registration process for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2025 is as follows:

Eligible farmers can contact the local Patwari or revenue officers, as well as the nodal officer of their state, for registration.

In addition, registration can also be done through the Common Service Center (CSC) by paying a fee.

Farmers can also register online through its dedicated portal https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

For this, first, you have to go to the official website of PMKSNY and go to the “Farmers Corner” section.

Now click on the 'New Farmer Registration' tab. After that, select your Aadhaar number, mobile number, and state.

Now an OTP will come on your mobile number. Verify by entering the OTP.

After that, fill in the name, date of birth, gender, address, bank account details, and land information.

After that submit the application. Save the receipt for future reference.

Documents Required for PM Kisan Yojana

Copy of Khasra: The applicant must have a copy of the Khasra, which proves that the applicant has legal rights over the land.

Income Certificate: At the time of applying for the scheme, the applicant must have their own newly created income certificate.

Aadhaar Card: The applicant farmer must have a valid Aadhaar card, which is very important for registration and distribution of benefits under this scheme.

Bank Account: The farmer must have an active bank account in their name.

How to Check Your Installment Status in PM Kisan Yojana

Visit the official website of PM Kisan Yojana https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Here you will find the option of Farmers Corner on the right side.

After clicking on this, you will see the option of Beneficiary Status, click on it.

After this, a new page will open, where you select any one option from Aadhaar number, bank account number, or mobile number. After selecting these, click on Get Data.

After clicking here, you will know whether the money has come into your account or not.

If FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending is written, then it means that your money is in process.

What to do if the Installment Money of PM Kisan Yojana Does Not Come

If the installment money has not come into your account, it means that there is some problem related to the account.

For this, you have to go to the Help Desk in the Farmer Corner on the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Here you have to submit Aadhaar number, account number, or mobile number. After this, a query form will come. In this, you have to fill in the account number, payment, Aadhaar, and other options. Then it has to be submitted.

Contact Here for Problems Related to PM Kisan Yojana

For any problem related to PM Kisan Yojana, contact the email ID pmkisan-ict@gov.in.

PM Kisan Yojana Helpline Number- 155261 or 1800115526 (Toll Free) or 011-23381092.

19th Installment of PM Kisan Yojana Released on February 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana on February 24. In the program held in Bhagalpur, Bihar, the PM transferred ₹22,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of 9.80 crore farmers by pressing a button.

So Far ₹3.68 Lakh Crore Has Reached the Accounts of Farmers

Earlier, the 18th installment was released on October 5, 2024, in which ₹20 thousand crore was transferred into the accounts of 9.60 crore farmers. So far, the government has transferred a total of ₹3.68 lakh crore to the accounts of farmers under PM-Kisan.

When Will the 20th and 21st Installments of PM Kisan Yojana Be Released

The 20th and 21st installments under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are likely to be released in June and October 2025. However, its date has not been fixed yet.

Also see:

Ayushman Card Guide: Simple Steps to Apply for Ayushman Bharat Card, Benefits and Important Information

Top 10 Best Schemes of PM Modi, Which Brought Good Days for the Common Man

Latest Videos