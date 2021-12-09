Petrol, Diesel price today, December 9: Crude oil rates up, fuel rates remain unchanged
Much to the Indian consumers' relief, oil manufacturing companies are yet to respond and revise the petrol and diesel rates.
Crude oil prices have been witnessing a steady increase in the international market. In December, there has been a jump of 10 per cent in the price of crude oil. On Thursday, the price of crude oil in the international market was trading above $76. Oil prices closed higher on Wednesday as well. According to experts, investors no longer expect the Omicron variant to derail economic growth. Much to the Indian consumers' relief, oil manufacturing companies are yet to respond and revise the petrol and diesel rates. For the 35th consecutive day, fuel prices remain unchanged across the country.
Here is how much petrol and diesel costs in your city today:
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel: 90.87 per litre
Patna
Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre
Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre
Noida
Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre
Chandigarh
Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre
Port Blair
Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre
Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre
On Wednesday, Brent crude futures were up 38 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $75.82, trading at $76.04 a barrel since Thursday morning. While US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 31 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $72.36 a barrel, it settled at $72.65 a barrel on Thursday. The global benchmark Brent has gained nearly 10 per cent since December 1 after a 10 per cent jump in December since November 25, a 16 per cent fall.
