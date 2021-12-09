  • Facebook
    Petrol, Diesel price today, December 9: Crude oil rates up, fuel rates remain unchanged

    Much to the Indian consumers' relief, oil manufacturing companies are yet to respond and revise the petrol and diesel rates. 

    Petrol Diesel price today, December 9: Crude oil rates up, fuel rates remain unchanged
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 9:07 AM IST
    Crude oil prices have been witnessing a steady increase in the international market. In December, there has been a jump of 10 per cent in the price of crude oil. On Thursday, the price of crude oil in the international market was trading above $76. Oil prices closed higher on Wednesday as well. According to experts, investors no longer expect the Omicron variant to derail economic growth. Much to the Indian consumers' relief, oil manufacturing companies are yet to respond and revise the petrol and diesel rates. For the 35th consecutive day, fuel prices remain unchanged across the country. 

    Here is how much petrol and diesel costs in your city today:

    Mumbai 
    Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre

    Bhopal  
    Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre
    Diesel: 90.87 per litre

    Patna  
    Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre

    Kolkata  
    Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre

    Guwahati
    Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

    Lucknow
    Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

    Gandhinagar
    Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

    Thiruvananthapuram
    Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

    Chennai  
    Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre

    Bengaluru  
    Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

    Noida  
    Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre

    Chandigarh  
    Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre

    Port Blair  
    Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre

    On Wednesday, Brent crude futures were up 38 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $75.82, trading at $76.04 a barrel since Thursday morning. While US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 31 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $72.36 a barrel, it settled at $72.65 a barrel on Thursday. The global benchmark Brent has gained nearly 10 per cent since December 1 after a 10 per cent jump in December since November 25, a 16 per cent fall. 

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 9:08 AM IST
