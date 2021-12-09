Petrol, Diesel price today, December 9: Crude oil rates up, fuel rates remain unchanged

Much to the Indian consumers' relief, oil manufacturing companies are yet to respond and revise the petrol and diesel rates.

Crude oil prices have been witnessing a steady increase in the international market. In December, there has been a jump of 10 per cent in the price of crude oil. On Thursday, the price of crude oil in the international market was trading above $76. Oil prices closed higher on Wednesday as well. According to experts, investors no longer expect the Omicron variant to derail economic growth. Much to the Indian consumers' relief, oil manufacturing companies are yet to respond and revise the petrol and diesel rates. For the 35th consecutive day, fuel prices remain unchanged across the country.

Here is how much petrol and diesel costs in your city today:

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel: 90.87 per litre

Patna

Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

Noida

Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre

Port Blair

Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre

Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre

On Wednesday, Brent crude futures were up 38 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $75.82, trading at $76.04 a barrel since Thursday morning. While US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 31 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $72.36 a barrel, it settled at $72.65 a barrel on Thursday. The global benchmark Brent has gained nearly 10 per cent since December 1 after a 10 per cent jump in December since November 25, a 16 per cent fall.

