Petrol, Diesel price today, December 4: Fuel rates have not changed since a month

Oil marketing companies did not make any change in the rates of petrol and diesel for the 30th consecutive day.

Oil marketing companies did not make any change in the rates of petrol and diesel for the 30th consecutive day. Petrol and diesel prices are the same in all the four metros of the country. Earlier this week, the price of petrol in Delhi had come down after the Arvind Kejriwal government reduced Value Added Tax on the fuel by 30 per cent.

Let us take a look at how much the fuel costs in your city today:

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel: 90.87 per litre

Patna

Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

Noida

Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre

Port Blair

Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre

Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre

Ideally, the rates of petrol and diesel go up and down depending on the global crude oil scenario. In the international markets, the price of crude oil remains below $70 per barrel. Global benchmark IEC Brent crude oil was trading 0.30 per cent higher at $69.88 per barrel. While the US benchmark Nymex WTI crude oil was trading at $66.26 per barrel. On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, the price of crude oil rose by Rs 72 per litre to close at Rs 5039 per barrel on Friday.

Also Read

Embarrassment for UP BJP MLA as coconut didn't break but new road did

Government answers FAQs on Omicron variant