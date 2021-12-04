Petrol, Diesel price today, December 4: Fuel rates have not changed since a month
Oil marketing companies did not make any change in the rates of petrol and diesel for the 30th consecutive day.
Oil marketing companies did not make any change in the rates of petrol and diesel for the 30th consecutive day. Petrol and diesel prices are the same in all the four metros of the country. Earlier this week, the price of petrol in Delhi had come down after the Arvind Kejriwal government reduced Value Added Tax on the fuel by 30 per cent.
Let us take a look at how much the fuel costs in your city today:
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel: 90.87 per litre
Patna
Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre
Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre
Noida
Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre
Chandigarh
Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre
Port Blair
Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre
Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre
Ideally, the rates of petrol and diesel go up and down depending on the global crude oil scenario. In the international markets, the price of crude oil remains below $70 per barrel. Global benchmark IEC Brent crude oil was trading 0.30 per cent higher at $69.88 per barrel. While the US benchmark Nymex WTI crude oil was trading at $66.26 per barrel. On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, the price of crude oil rose by Rs 72 per litre to close at Rs 5039 per barrel on Friday.
