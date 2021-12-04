  • Facebook
    Petrol, Diesel price today, December 4: Fuel rates have not changed since a month

    Oil marketing companies did not make any change in the rates of petrol and diesel for the 30th consecutive day.

    Petrol Diesel price today, December 4: Fuel rates have not changed since a month
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 8:59 AM IST
    Oil marketing companies did not make any change in the rates of petrol and diesel for the 30th consecutive day. Petrol and diesel prices are the same in all the four metros of the country. Earlier this week, the price of petrol in Delhi had come down after the Arvind Kejriwal government reduced Value Added Tax on the fuel by 30 per cent.  

    Let us take a look at how much the fuel costs in your city today:

    Mumbai 
    Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre

    Bhopal  
    Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre
    Diesel: 90.87 per litre

    Patna  
    Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre

    Kolkata  
    Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre

    Guwahati
    Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

    Lucknow
    Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

    Gandhinagar
    Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

    Thiruvananthapuram
    Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

    Chennai  
    Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre

    Bengaluru  
    Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

    Noida  
    Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre

    Chandigarh  
    Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre

    Port Blair  
    Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre

    Ideally, the rates of petrol and diesel go up and down depending on the global crude oil scenario. In the international markets, the price of crude oil remains below $70 per barrel. Global benchmark IEC Brent crude oil was trading 0.30 per cent higher at $69.88 per barrel. While the US benchmark Nymex WTI crude oil was trading at $66.26 per barrel. On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, the price of crude oil rose by Rs 72 per litre to close at Rs 5039 per barrel on Friday.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2021, 8:59 AM IST
