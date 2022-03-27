Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel price hiked again; know latest rates in your city

    Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 99.11 per litre as against Rs 98.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.87 per litre to Rs 90.42, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

    Petrol diesel price hiked again; know latest rates in your city-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 9:52 AM IST

    State-owned oil companies hiked the prices of petrol and diesel on March 27 (Sunday) once again across the country for the fifth time in the last six days, making both costlier by 50 paise and 55 paise, respectively.

    The latest daily revision in fuel prices has made petrol and diesel costlier by Rs 3.70-3.75 per litre within a week. On all the previous four occasions, prices had been increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017.

    Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 99.11 per litre as against Rs 98.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.87 per litre to Rs 90.42, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In the financial capital-Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 113.88 per litre and diesel now costs Rs 98.13 a litre.

    The cost revision has taken the petrol price in Chennai to Rs 104.90 per litre and diesel to Rs 95.00 a litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol per litre is Rs 108.53 and diesel is Rs 93.57.

    The rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

    Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the Assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by about USD 30 per barrel.

    Oil companies, who did not revise petrol and diesel rates for a record 137 days despite prices of crude oil (raw material for producing fuel) rising to USD 117 per barrel compared to around USD 82 in early November, are now passing on to consumers the required increase in stages.

    Moody’s Investors Services on Thursday stated that state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) together lost around USD 2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during the election period.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2022, 9:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India s forex reserves slump by another USD 2 point 59 billion gcw

    India's forex reserves slump by another $2.59 billion

    Petrol Diesel price hiked today; Know the March 26 fuel rates in your city

    Petrol, Diesel price hiked today; know March 26 rates in your city

    Realty developer Supertech goes into insolvency NCLT initiates proceedings gcw

    Realty developer Supertech goes into insolvency, NCLT initiates proceedings

    5 Smart Tips to Invest in SIP for Higher Returns by ET Money

    5 Smart Tips to Invest in SIP for Higher Returns by ET Money

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers New Gold Loan scheme - 'Super Offer @ 6.5% interest only'

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers New Gold Loan scheme – ‘Super Offer @ 6.5% interest only’

    Recent Stories

    RRR Ram Charan- Rs 45 crore to Alia Bhatt- Rs 9 crore, know jaw-dropping fees of these actors, director RBA

    RRR: Ram Charan- Rs 45 crore to Alia Bhatt- Rs 9 crore, know jaw-dropping fees of these actors, director

    RRR Ram Charan Jr NTR film stopped midway in American theatre here is why drb

    RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s film stopped midway in American theatre; here’s why

    RRR actor Ram Charans net worth of Rs 1300 crore includes airline company, polo club and expensive cars drb

    Ram Charan’s Rs 1300 cr net worth include an airline company and polo club?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, fantasy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Can du Plessis-led Bengaluru outshine Mayank-led Punjab?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs MI, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fanstaxy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Confident Delhi eyes strong start in Mumbai's familiar territory

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon