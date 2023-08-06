Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ola expands Prime Plus services to 3 other cities; Why is it special? What are its features?

    Following a successful test in Bangalore, Ola is bringing its new premium service, Prime Plus, to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. The service promises no cancellations and provides a more luxurious taxi ride.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    The expansion of Ola's new premium service, Prime Plus, to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad has been announced. The Prime Plus service was first introduced by the ride-hailing app as a test programme in Bangalore. The business has chosen to launch this service in more cities, including Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, beginning on August 4, following a successful trial and testing phase.

    The corporation claims that the Prime Plus service provides a higher standard of comfort, dependability, and convenience. Customers are also guaranteed a smooth commute thanks to its skilled drivers and full trip assurance, which eliminates any cancellations or administrative headaches. The service is now accessible in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, with other cities receiving it in the upcoming months.

    Ola, a ride-hailing network, launched Ola Prime Plus as a premium service to give its consumers an improved and hassle-free experience. The service, which was introduced in Bengaluru, India, is advertised as a unique product with a number of significant features intended to address frequent problems experienced by passengers.

    Zero Cancellations: Ola Prime Plus makes good on its promise of having zero cancellations. This assures that once a journey is scheduled through the Prime Plus service, the driver won't cancel it, giving the passengers a more dependable and predictable experience.

    Finest Drivers: The organisation guarantees to deliver the finest drivers with Ola Prime Plus. To provide superior client service, this probably entails choosing seasoned and well regarded drivers.

    Quality of vehicle: Ola Prime Plus customers can count on receiving pick-ups in luxurious, comfy, and well-kept automobiles. The business strives to raise the calibre of the cars used for rides, making the experience more opulent and pleasurable.

    Pricing: Little information has been made available about how Ola will set the costs for its Prime Plus service, but a screenshot previously shared by CEO Aggarwal showed that, in Bengaluru, the cost of reserving a ride through Prime Plus for a trip of about 16 kilometres and an hour was Rs 455

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 2:10 PM IST
