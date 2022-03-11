New 'Made in India' system to detect border intrusion

Indigenously developed, intelligent solutions for border protection helps deter, detect, delay and avert intrusions across any border terrain, and in any weather conditions

An Indian firm has come up with a border protection system that helps deter, detect, delay and avert intrusions across any border terrain, and in any weather condition.

The Border Intrusion Detection System has been developed by Vihaan Networks Ltd that specialises in end-to-end design development and manufacturing of mobile and wireless telecommunications systems, perimeter intrusion detection solutions, smart ISR and tactical communications in the country for mission-critical agencies and critical infrastructures.

According to the firm, the system combines multiple sensors that enable multi-layer security to deter, detect, delay and avert intrusions across the borders. The company has made sure that its solutions are optimised for all kinds of terrains and difficult weather conditions worldwide. For this, the firm worked closely with security agencies for several months

The company claims that the system provides real-time, live monitoring and dissemination of intelligence with advanced command and control software. Other features of the system include:

* Intrusion localisation up to node level

* Day-night operation; tamper alarm

* Sensitivity adjustment; low false alarm rate

* Encrypted communication to share data

* Has a solar power option that enables uninterrupted power supply

* Proprietary planning tool -- RF and Sensor-based.

Rajiv Mehrotra, founder and chairman of Shyam VNL said that critical military assets like borders, camps, and airbases are always at risk from intruders. There is no 'one-size-fits-all' border security system that takes into account multiple complexities of climate, topography, and geographic location.

Terrain and adverse weather always make round-the-clock monitoring more challenging. For this, the security forces require tools that help provide high-resolution, day and night surveillance in all forms of weather.

The new system, VNL claims, can be customised as a one-stop solution that becomes a force multiplier through secure and encrypted communications

The data from the multi-layer security system merges at a command and control centre that allows authorities to monitor vulnerable perimeter points, track unwanted activity, and apprehend intruders.