Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New 'Made in India' system to detect border intrusion

    Indigenously developed, intelligent solutions for border protection helps deter, detect, delay and avert intrusions across any border terrain, and in any weather conditions

    New 'Made in India' system to detect border intrusion
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 11:15 PM IST

    An Indian firm has come up with a border protection system that helps deter, detect, delay and avert intrusions across any border terrain, and in any weather condition.

    The Border Intrusion Detection System has been developed by Vihaan Networks Ltd that specialises in end-to-end design development and manufacturing of mobile and wireless telecommunications systems, perimeter intrusion detection solutions, smart ISR and tactical communications in the country for mission-critical agencies and critical infrastructures.

    According to the firm, the system combines multiple sensors that enable multi-layer security to deter, detect, delay and avert intrusions across the borders. The company has made sure that its solutions are optimised for all kinds of terrains and difficult weather conditions worldwide. For this, the firm worked closely with security agencies for several months

    The company claims that the system provides real-time, live monitoring and dissemination of intelligence with advanced command and control software. Other features of the system include: 

    * Intrusion localisation up to node level 

    * Day-night operation; tamper alarm 

    * Sensitivity adjustment; low false alarm rate

    * Encrypted communication to share data

    * Has a solar power option that enables uninterrupted power supply

    * Proprietary planning tool -- RF and Sensor-based.

    Rajiv Mehrotra, founder and chairman of Shyam VNL said that critical military assets like borders, camps, and airbases are always at risk from intruders. There is no 'one-size-fits-all' border security system that takes into account multiple complexities of climate, topography, and geographic location. 

    Terrain and adverse weather always make round-the-clock monitoring more challenging. For this, the security forces require tools that help provide high-resolution, day and night surveillance in all forms of weather. 

    The new system, VNL claims, can be customised as a one-stop solution that becomes a force multiplier through  secure and encrypted communications

    The data from the multi-layer security system merges at a command and control centre that allows authorities to monitor vulnerable perimeter points, track unwanted activity, and apprehend intruders.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 11:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Paytm fiasco, SEBI tightens IPO valuation scrutiny for startups eyeing listings-dnm

    After Paytm fiasco, SEBI tightens IPO valuation scrutiny for startups eyeing listings

    RBI stops Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers

    RBI stops Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers

    Cryptocurrency market plummets after Joe Biden s big move gcw

    Cryptocurrency market plummets after Joe Biden's big move

    Investors wealth jumps by over Rs 5.4 lakh crore; Sensex stock trades higher-dnm

    Investors’ wealth jumps by over Rs 5.4 lakh crore; Sensex stock trades higher

    Gold price slips 0.3%, silver falls 0.8% on Thursday ADT

    Gold price slips 0.3%, silver falls 0.8% on Thursday

    Recent Stories

    Watch Malaika Arora's hot pictures in sexy outfits will make your weekend RCB

    Watch: Malaika Arora's hot pictures in sexy outfits will make your weekend

    Goa Election: Pramod Sawant will be CM, BJP Central Observers to arrive on Saturday

    Pramod Sawant will be Goa CM, BJP Central Observers to arrive on Saturday

    Holi 2022: Stylish outfits for women to rock your colourful party-dnm

    Holi 2022: Stylish outfits for women to rock your colourful party

    India orders high-level probe into accidental firing of missile at area in Pakistan, expresses regret-dnm

    India orders high-level probe into accidental firing of missile at area in Pakistan, expresses regret

    Elephant Corridor survey process completed: NBF thanks Bengaluru Urban DC-dnm

    Elephant Corridor survey process completed: NBF thanks Bengaluru Urban DC

    Recent Videos

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Video Icon
    After mega win in 4 states PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat s Ahmedabad gcw

    After mega win in 4 states, PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

    Video Icon
    Goa Election 2022 Independents will help us form government says BJP gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Icon