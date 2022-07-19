Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix testing ‘add a home’ feature to charge for password sharing; Details here

    According to the company, this function will require customers to pay an additional fee if they wish to use an account outside of their household. Netflix began testing a "add another member" function in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

    Netflix has discussed launching a new paid password sharing service in order to reduce freeloaders. According to the streaming platform's most recent statement, it is now testing a new "add a home" function that would charge customers for sharing their Netflix login. Starting next month, Netflix will begin testing this functionality in a few countries, including Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

    According to the company, this function will require customers to pay an additional fee if they wish to use an account outside of their household. Netflix began testing a "add another member" function in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru in March of this year.

    Netflix claimed that this feature will give "One house per account," which means that each Netflix account, regardless of plan, "will have one home where you can watch Netflix on any of your devices."

    In terms of money, the corporation has revealed that consumers can purchase additional residences if they so choose. If you wish to let someone else to use your Netflix account in another residence, you must pay a charge. You may add a house to your account for 219 pesos in Argentina and $2.99 in the other test regions. Notably, Basic plan members can add one extra house, Standard up to two extra, and Premium up to three more. Netflix has recently revealed that consumers may stream Netflix on their tablet, laptop, or mobile device when away from home.

    According to Netflix, this method does not rely on location-based data such as GPS. Instead, it is utilising the same information that it now utilises to offer its service to its end consumers, such as an IP address, device IDs, and other information about devices enrolled into the Netflix account across the home.

    Users of Netflix will also be able to control where their accounts are used. They can delete houses at any moment by going to their account settings page. Netflix is going to provide an ad-supported, lower-cost membership package for its consumers soon. This proposal has been developed in collaboration with Microsoft.

