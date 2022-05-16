Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix likely to add live streaming feature soon for unscripted shows, comedy specials

    Netflix's live-streaming option is very significant right now. Its nearest competitor, Disney Plus, has already experimented in live-streaming shows, and with big talent search series like American Idol and Dancing With the Stars.

    New Delhi, First Published May 16, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    Netflix is rumoured to be intending to live broadcast its future slate of unscripted series and comedy specials. According to Deadline, Netflix intends to use the feature, which it said is in the early stages of production, for its unscripted programming and stand-up specials. According to the source, Netflix's future live-streaming function is still in the early phases of development, but if deployed, it would allow Netflix to ask its fans for live voting for competition series and talent search shows. Netflix will soon begin streaming Dance 100, which might be the finest method to practise live voting.

    There is no schedule, and insiders warn that the live roll out is still in its early phases, but a tiny group within Netflix is building the product. According to a recent report, Netflix has accelerated its plans to integrate adverts directly into its TV episodes and movies due to poor growth and a shrinking worldwide user base. The streaming platform's intentions to include adverts into its programming by the end of this year have been revised.

    Netflix's live-streaming option is very significant right now. Its nearest competitor, Disney Plus, has already experimented in live-streaming shows, and with big talent search series like American Idol and Dancing With the Stars going to Disney Plus, Netflix's response becomes even more critical. Disney Plus Hotstar, the Indian version of the Walt Disney-owned streaming service, already offers live-streaming of sports, something Netflix does not currently have, so perhaps live-streaming will encourage the platform to add sports streaming.

    Last quarter, the streaming provider recorded its worst subscriber drop in almost a decade, which hurt revenue. Netflix offered numerous causes for the reduced subscriber numbers. It cited the current Ukrainian situation as well as Russia's embargo on the service. Then it blamed password sharing, a common practise among Netflix customers in which a person shares their account password with non-family members.

