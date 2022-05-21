Netflix aims to be more accessible with audio descriptions, subtitles features

The latest upgrade is an attempt to make the platform more user-friendly. The additional features will be carried out across more of the company's portfolio and in other languages, including Korean, French, Spanish, and Portuguese, beginning in June.

Netflix, a video streaming service, has begun to extend the number of languages in which Audio Descriptions (AD) and Subtitles for Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH) customers are available. The latest upgrade is an attempt to make the platform more user-friendly.

The additional features will be carried out across more of the company's portfolio and in other languages, including Korean, French, Spanish, and Portuguese, beginning in May.

"Your access to entertainment was defined for decades by where you lived and what language you spoke, meaning that until recently, those who needed AD or SDH could only enjoy a tale if it was created in their local language," Netflix wrote in a blog post.

"By expanding our SDH and AD language availability to over 20 languages, we wish to provide all of our members the chance to see their life reflected on screen, regardless of where they are from, what language they speak, or what talents they have," it continued.

Netflix has also announced that for Web and iOS devices, new badges for series and films that include AD and SDH will be introduced. This will make it easier for people to find stories that are relevant to them.

According to Netflix, "In popular culture, we are also telling more stories by and with individuals with disabilities at Netflix. That's why we've published our first-ever collection, 'Celebrating Disability with Dimension,' which includes over 50 episodes and films showcasing characters or storylines about individuals with impairments."

Meanwhile, Netflix is reaching out to a restricted group of users to solicit input on material that has yet to be posted on the site. The corporation has recently been in risk due to a historic loss in subscribers. Following that, the business dismissed 150 workers and contractors.

Now, the streaming service wants a few select users to give their feedback on programming before it is made public. Netflix, according to Variety, is now reaching out to a restricted group of customers to get input on material that has yet to be launched on the site. According to the corporation, the subscriber-feedback panels are now only operational in the United States.