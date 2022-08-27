Netflix’s ad-supported Subscription Plan could cost between $7 and $9 per month: Report

Netflix has had a tough year, with its stock price plummeting by roughly 60% over the past year. The streaming behemoth also revealed a drop in subscribers for the first time in April, claiming to have lost 200,000 customers in the first quarter of 2022.

Netflix had last month announced a cheaper, ad-based subscription plan that the streaming giant is bringing in collaboration with Microsoft. This happened just after Netflix announced its largest-ever loss in members, and now costs for the new ad-based subscription plan are rumoured.

According to a Bloomberg story, Netflix intends to charge between $7 and $9 for the advertisement-based membership package. The streaming service now charges $9.99 and more for its standard package, which only supports one device. The cellphone plan, which costs Rs 149, is the most affordable one in India. In India, the pricing of the base plan is Rs 199, the standard plan is Rs 499, and the premium Netflix membership is Rs 649 per month. If Netflix introduces the ad-based membership, it will probably be less expensive than the rumored $7 to $9 pricing given the costs in India.

In addition to the Basic, Standard, and Premium plans that are ad-free, Netflix had previously stated that it will be introducing a new plan that would allow viewers to view advertisements. According to Netflix, its goals are to provide viewers with more alternatives and a TV brand experience that is superior than linear TV for advertisers. Last month, Netflix announced that Microsoft was its "global advertising technology and sales partner" in a blog post. The business claims that when the two businesses collaborate to create a new ad-supported solution, Microsoft has the demonstrated capacity to handle all of their advertising demands.

After the firm revealed a decline in subscribers during the most recent quarter, Netflix made its statement. As a result, Netflix is working harder to attract new users. According to the corporation, Netflix will introduce a less expensive membership package that includes advertising. For Rs 149 per month, consumers can subscribe to Netflix's "Mobile" plan, which only allows one smartphone or tablet to play 480p content at once.

