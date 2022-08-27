Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix’s ad-supported Subscription Plan could cost between $7 and $9 per month: Report

    Netflix has had a tough year, with its stock price plummeting by roughly 60% over the past year. The streaming behemoth also revealed a drop in subscribers for the first time in April, claiming to have lost 200,000 customers in the first quarter of 2022. 

    Netflix ad supported subscription plan could cost between USD 7 and 9 per month report gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    Netflix had last month announced a cheaper, ad-based subscription plan that the streaming giant is bringing in collaboration with Microsoft. This happened just after Netflix announced its largest-ever loss in members, and now costs for the new ad-based subscription plan are rumoured.

    According to a Bloomberg story, Netflix intends to charge between $7 and $9 for the advertisement-based membership package. The streaming service now charges $9.99 and more for its standard package, which only supports one device. The cellphone plan, which costs Rs 149, is the most affordable one in India. In India, the pricing of the base plan is Rs 199, the standard plan is Rs 499, and the premium Netflix membership is Rs 649 per month. If Netflix introduces the ad-based membership, it will probably be less expensive than the rumored $7 to $9 pricing given the costs in India.

    Also Read | Netflix testing ‘add a home’ feature to charge for password sharing; Details here

    In addition to the Basic, Standard, and Premium plans that are ad-free, Netflix had previously stated that it will be introducing a new plan that would allow viewers to view advertisements. According to Netflix, its goals are to provide viewers with more alternatives and a TV brand experience that is superior than linear TV for advertisers. Last month, Netflix announced that Microsoft was its "global advertising technology and sales partner" in a blog post. The business claims that when the two businesses collaborate to create a new ad-supported solution, Microsoft has the demonstrated capacity to handle all of their advertising demands.

    After the firm revealed a decline in subscribers during the most recent quarter, Netflix made its statement. As a result, Netflix is working harder to attract new users. According to the corporation, Netflix will introduce a less expensive membership package that includes advertising. For Rs 149 per month, consumers can subscribe to Netflix's "Mobile" plan, which only allows one smartphone or tablet to play 480p content at once.

    Also Read | Netflix collaborates with Microsoft to launch cheaper, ad supported subscription plan

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TCS ending work from home asks employees to return to office by November 15 report gcw

    TCS is ending work from home, asks employees to return to office by November 15

    SBI begins WhatsApp Banking service here s a guide to check account balance mini statement more gcw

    SBI begins 'WhatsApp Banking' service: Here's a guide to check account balance, mini statement

    National Pension Scheme: These users cannot use credit cards to make payments - adt

    National Pension Scheme: These users cannot use credit cards to make payments

    Jack Dorsey reveals his biggest regret and it s related to Twitter know what it is gcw

    Jack Dorsey reveals his biggest regret and it's related to Twitter; know what it is?

    Play games on World777 from countries across the globe-snt

    Play games on World777 from countries across the globe

    Recent Stories

    football Its Chelsea vs Manchester United for Aubameyang Will the Barcelona striker return to Premier League SNT

    It's Chelsea vs Man United for Aubameyang! Will the Barcelona striker return to Premier League?

    Supertech twin tower demolition: Detail guide on traffic diversion, alternative routes for August 28 - adt

    Supertech twin tower demolition: Detail guide on traffic diversion, alternative routes for August 28

    Guinness world records turns 67 today Here s how it came into existence gcw

    Guinness world records turns 67 today; Here's how it came into existence

    football FIFA lifts ban on AIFF: Bhaichung Bhutia welcomes move; says it's time to change system SNT

    FIFA lifts ban on AIFF: Bhaichung Bhutia welcomes move; says it's time to change system

    Malaika Arora sets cocktail inspiration in gorgeous ivory lehenga with backless bralette drb

    Malaika Arora’s sets cocktail inspiration in gorgeous ivory lehenga with backless bralette

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon