Mother Dairy hikes milk prices in Delhi-NCR; here's how much it will cost residents

Mother Dairy, one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR with daily volumes of more than 30 lakh litres, has raised milk prices for the fourth time this year.

According to a company spokesperson, Mother Dairy has raised the price of full-cream milk by Rs 1 to Rs 64 per litre. The company, however, has not changed the prices of full-cream milk sold in 500 mL packs.

Token milk (bulk vended milk) will be sold at Rs 50 per litre beginning Monday, up from Rs 48 per litre previously.

The hike in Milk prices will hit household budgets at a time when food inflation is already high. Mother Dairy attributed the price increase to an increase in the cost of raw milk from dairy farmers.

"This year, the entire dairy industry is experiencing a gap in milk demand and supply," the spokesperson added.

The company said that the increased cost of feed and fodder, and the erratic monsoon, have impacted raw milk availability, putting pressure on raw milk prices. Furthermore, Mother Dairy reported an increase in demand for processed milk.

"Even after the holiday season, the ongoing demand-supply mismatch has caused raw milk prices to rise. Therefore, we are forced to pass on a portion of the impact of the revision in consumer prices of certain variants," according to the spokesperson.

According to Mother Dairy, the price increase will allow the company to continue providing farmers adequate compensation while ensuring high-quality milk for consumers.

Mother Dairy passes on approximately 75-80 per cent of the prices consumers pay to milk producers.

Mother Dairy raised the price of full-cream and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR and some other North Indian markets on October 16. In March and August, all variants' rates were raised by Rs 2 per litre.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk under the Amul brand, is also a significant player in the Delhi-NCR market. Every day, it sells nearly 40 lakh litres. India, the world's largest producer, produces approximately 210 million tonnes of milk annually.

