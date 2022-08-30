Mosdex to launch a high-tech platform to generate passive income

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mosdex is Europe’s fastest-growing digital asset financial services arbitrage platform, which allows users to earn passive income through cryptocurrencies.

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    Mosdex is a blockchain-based financial platform that aims to provide users with a safe, secure and stable cryptocurrency investment. The Mosdex ecosystem is designed to be very user-friendly, and it will be easy for anyone to invest in the company's products. The company is also working on an online platform that will allow people to trade cryptocurrencies.

    Mosdex will provide its users with the following benefits:

    • Digital Asset Management System (DAMS)
    • Decentralized Finance Company (DFC)
    • Full security to its users

    The Mosdex team is excited to announce the launch of its new product, Mosdex Fastest Growing Platform for Passive Income.

    Mosdex is Europe's fastest-growing digital asset financial services arbitrage  platform, which allows users to earn passive income through cryptocurrencies. The company's mission is to provide users with an easy way to set up their own cryptocurrency portfolio and earn a passive income from it.

    Mosdex Arbitrage Staking Program is a solution that supports the blockchain network and uses the Profit Sharing Model (PsM) to allow individuals to easily participate and continuously accumulate crypto assets through the arbitrage program in the cryptocurrency market.

    Arbitrage is a transaction that takes advantage of the price differences between two or more exchanges, typically exchanges that are geographically close to one another. The arbitrage process is simple; it involves buying low on one exchange and selling high on another, profiting when there is a difference in price between them.

    The Mosdex Arbitrage Staking Program allows users to participate in an easy-to-use arbitrage system through which they can earn passive income by passively holding cryptocurrency on their platform wallet. 

    The Mosdex Arbitrage Staking Platform is designed in such a way that it will enable the creation of many new types of assets with different levels of risk and reward based on user preferences. Mosdex is a company that provides security and secure assets of people through outstanding tech.  The Customer Profit Sharing Model (PsM) is an innovative approach to customer retention and profitability for  the customers. Under this model, customers will be able to generate profit and make passive income  based on their level of engagement with the product or assets.

    Mosdex-A arbitrage stacking platform

    Mosdex is a platform for arbitrage trading, which can be used to create a passive income by investing in the exchange market. Mosdex's flexible arbitrage staking product allows users to dynamically adjust and optimize the staking yield proportionally. Products are divided into two main types. You can stake in Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT). The composition by item is divided into three items. There are 14D staking 30D staking 90D staking, each according to the staking period. The bot share is different, and the 24-hour interest rate is different according to the profit-sharing model.

    If  the user leaves the staking status at the time when the staking lockup for each period is canceled, the bot will still run, profit distribution will be paid, and the principal will be available for withdrawal at any time. The balance received with interest can also be staked additionally. The advantage of additional staking is compound interest staking, but the lockup period is initialized. Also, the bot share by product will change according to market conditions.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

