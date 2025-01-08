Microsoft to invest over Rs 26,000 crore in India for cloud and AI development

Microsoft will invest $3 billion (₹26,000 crore) in India over two years for cloud and AI infrastructure, aiming to skill 1 crore people in AI by 2030. CEO Satya Nadella's salary rose 63% to ₹665 crore, driven by Microsoft’s surging market valuation and stock awards.

Microsoft has announced a significant investment of $3 billion (approximately Rs 26,000 crore) in India over the next two years to boost cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The announcement was made by the company’s CEO, Satya Nadella, during his visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Nadella, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, expressed his commitment to enhancing India's digital and technological landscape. “This is the largest investment Microsoft has made in India so far,” Nadella said.



Speaking about the company's plans, Nadella highlighted their mission to skill and train 1 crore individuals in AI by 2030. He added that Microsoft has already equipped 24 lakh Indians, including civil servants, college students, and people with disabilities, with AI skills.

The investment aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation (Vikasit Bharat) by 2047. Nadella emphasized the potential of AI to drive innovation and economic growth in the country.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has seen a significant 63% hike in his salary, bringing his total earnings for the financial year 2024 to $79.1 million (approximately Rs 665 crore). This marks the second-highest remuneration he has received since joining the company, surpassed only by his $84 million package in 2014.

In the previous financial year, Nadella earned $48.5 million (around Rs 408 crore). The rise in his earnings is attributed to an increase in stock awards, driven by Microsoft's growing market position in AI and its investments in OpenAI.



The company’s market valuation has grown by 31.2%, reaching over $3 trillion (approximately Rs 252 lakh crore). This growth has boosted Nadella’s share-based income to $71 million (Rs 597 crore) in 2024, compared to $39 million (Rs 328 crore) in 2023.

While Nadella's earnings are noteworthy, Apple CEO Tim Cook remains the highest-paid CEO, with a salary of $63.2 million in 2023. Nvidia’s CEO, on the other hand, earned $31.2 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

