Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LIC IPO: Today is your last chance to bid, but should you?

    If you have not yet bid for the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) yet, today, May 9, will be the last day to subscribe for it. 

    LIC IPO: Today is your last chance to bid, but should you?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 9, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

    If you have not yet bid for the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) yet, today, May 9, will be the last day to subscribe for it. 

    The state-owned insurance behemoth's Rs 21,000 crore IPO subscribed 1.91 times till 10 am on May 9, the sixth day of bidding. Bids for 31 crore equity shares have been received so far against the IPO size of 16.2 crore equity shares.

    Also Read: LIC IPO: Step-by-step guide to apply online on Paytm, Upstox

    The IPO has attracted retail investors, including employees and policyholders who are among the top bidders for the issue. According to Moneycontrol, policyholders bid 5.14 times the allotted quota and retail investors 1.63 times. LIC staff bought shares 3.84 times the portion set aside for them. The reserved portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.29 times while QIBs have bid for 1.07 times the reserved portion so far.

    The LIC IPO has held its ground despite the intense selloff in the global markets, rate hike concerns, inflationary worries and falling premiums in the grey market.

    That said, the weak market condition is taking a toll on the flow of primary investments in such a large IPO. Shares of the insurance behemoth are commanding a premium of Rs 36 in the grey market, which has come down from Rs 85 earlier. 

    Should you invest?

    According to market watchers, the LIC IPO grey market premium today is at Rs 36, which is Rs 24 lower from its Sunday GMP of Rs 60. This means that the grey market is expecting the LIC IPO to be listed at around Rs 985 levels (Rs 949 + Rs 36). That is still around 3 per cent higher than the LIC IPO price band of Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share.

    Market experts say that considering that the insurance business is long-term in nature, investors should go in for the IPO only for the long term.

    On the downside, foreign investors kept away from anchor investments in India's biggest insurer. Investors are worried about rising inflation and the rate of borrowing money in the country.

    Also Read: Why LIC kept IPO open on Saturday for retail investors

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rupee slumps to all time new low touches 77.20 per dollar gcw

    Rupee slumps to all-time new low, touches 77.20 per dollar

    Prices of fuel remain unchanged across metros cities, check here - adt

    Prices of fuel remain unchanged across metros cities, check here

    Want to trade in stocks safely? Follow these tips from NSE - adt

    Want to trade in stocks safely? Follow these tips from NSE

    Axis Mutual Fund sends 2 fund managers on leave amid front-running allegations

    Axis MF replaces 2 fund managers amid front-running allegations

    LIC IPO oversubscribed all latest updates you need to know gcw

    LIC IPO oversubscribed; all latest updates you need to know

    Recent Stories

    tennis Crowning moment for Carlos Alcaraz: 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal applauds teenager's Madrid Open win snt

    Crowning moment for Alcaraz: 'King' Nadal applauds teenager's Madrid Open win

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoying NYC life; check out their latest pictures RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoying NYC life; check out their latest pictures

    Its been nice knowing ya: Elon Musk's tweet over his mysterious death creates buzz - adt

    It's been nice knowing ya: Elon Musk's tweet over his mysterious death creates buzz

    Severe Cyclone Asani nears Odisha coast heavy rainfall alert in several states gcw

    Severe Cyclone Asani nears Odisha coast, heavy rainfall alert in several states

    Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: Quotes, wishes to share with family and friends - adt

    Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: Quotes, wishes to share with family and friends

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon