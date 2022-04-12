Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LIC IPO: Govt likely to launch in last week of April

    The IPO was supposed to go live in March, but it was pushed back owing to the slow market created by the Russia-Ukraine scenario. The government has approved to hold the largest initial public offering (IPO) of LIC between April 25 and 29.

    LIC IPO Govt likely to launch in last week of April reports gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 2:44 PM IST

    The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Life India Corporation of India (LIC) would take place in the final week of April, according to various media reports. The government is contemplating increasing the share it proposes to sell through a public offering from the 5% previously stated. The Russia-Ukraine conflict and its influence on the local stock market spurred the government to begin discussions on expanding the size of mega LIC IPOs.

    The government may sell 5-6.5 percent of its stake in LIC in order to raise Rs 50,000-60,000 crore in the stock market. The IPO was supposed to go live in March, but it was pushed back owing to the slow market created by the Russia-Ukraine scenario. The government has approved to hold the largest initial public offering (IPO) of LIC between April 25 and 29.

    The government had previously intended to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in March 2022. Due to market volatility induced by the Russia-Ukraine war, the government was unable to reach the previous deadline.

    Also Read | Govt okays 20 percent foreign investment in LIC ahead of mega IPO

    In the run-up to the mammoth IPO, the government submitted a draught red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the SEC on February 13, showing financial performance through September. The Sebi authorised the DRHP in March 2022. "LIC's updated DRHP with December financials has been filed," a firm official told PTI, adding that Sebi required it.

    According to the most recent financials, the Life Insurance Corporation recorded a net profit of Rs 235 crore in the October-December quarter. The net profit increased to Rs 1,671.57 crore from April to December 2021, up from Rs 7.08 crore the previous year.

    Also Read | LIC IPO: Know date, discounts, size of IPO and more

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI announces cardless cash withdrawals to all ATMs soon here s how you can use it gcw

    RBI announces cardless cash withdrawals to all ATMs soon; here's how you can use it

    Petrol diesel prices remain unchanged; check latest prices-dnm

    Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged; check latest prices

    FAQ Centre's fortified rice supply announcement

    FAQ: All about Centre's fortified rice supply announcement

    RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4% unanimously, stance accommodative, says RBI Governor-dnm

    RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4% unanimously, inflation to hit 5.7%, says RBI Governor

    Tata Neu app to launch today Here s everything you need to know gcw

    Tata Neu app to launch today; Here's everything you need to know

    Recent Stories

    football Netherlands coach Van Gaal fit for World Cup 2022 after successful cancer treatment snt

    Netherlands coach Van Gaal fit for World Cup 2022 after successful cancer treatment

    Saina Nehwal decides against participating in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games selection trials-ayh

    Saina Nehwal decides against participating in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games selection trials

    Trouble for Karnataka Min Eshwarappa as contractor who alleged his role in 40% commission found dead YCB

    Trouble for Karnataka Min Eshwarappa as contractor who alleged his role in 40% commission found dead

    Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to launch today from price to features know it all gcw

    Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to launch today; from price to features, know it all

    UP MLC Election Results 2022: Big win for BJP, wins 33 of 36 seats but loses Varanasi - dnm

    UP MLC Election Results 2022: Big win for BJP, wins 33 of 36 seats but loses Varanasi

    Recent Videos

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon