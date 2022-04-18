Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    L&T Infotech likely to merge with Mindtree to create $22 billion firm: Report

    The planned merger comes at a time when software firms are facing increased demand from enterprises that are adopting digitalization, which has intensified under Covid-19. Large IT outsourcing businesses are also branching out into areas such as cybersecurity, automation, and machine learning assistance, pushing beyond lower-margin conventional back-room services.

    Larsen and Toubro Infotech likely to merge with Mindtree to create USD 22 billion firm Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 3:08 PM IST

    Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is considering combining its IT divisions, Mindtree and L&T Infotech, into a $22 billion conglomerate, according to various media reports. The agreement is set to be inked next week. Mindtree was taken over by Larsen in 2019. According to Bloomberg data, the conglomerate owns around 61 per cent of the firm, which has a market valuation of $8.3 billion, and approximately 74 per cent of L&T Infotech, which has a market capitalization of $13.6 billion.

    According to sources, the two companies have little overlap in their operations or clientele, and a merger would provide them stronger pricing power and cheaper expenses. If the merger occurs, it will result in cost synergies for both organisations since administrative costs such as HR would be reduced. It remains to be seen whether Mindtree CEO and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee or L&T Infotech CEO and Managing Director Sanjay Jalona would oversee this amalgamated business.

    The planned merger comes at a time when software firms are facing increased demand from enterprises that are adopting digitalization, which has intensified under Covid-19. Large IT outsourcing businesses are also branching out into areas such as cybersecurity, automation, and machine learning assistance, pushing beyond lower-margin conventional back-room services.

    Also Read | Tata Steel board to meet on May 3 to consider stock split proposal

    Separately, Mindtree and L&T Infotech will have board meetings on April 18 and 19, respectively, to announce profits. In 2019, L&T conducted the first hostile takeover of an Indian software startup, Mindtree. The conglomerate owns around 61 per cent of the firm, which has a market capitalization of $8.3 billion, and approximately 74 per cent of L&T Infotech, which has a market capitalisation of $13.6 billion.

    Mindtree's revenue in FY21 was $1.07 billion, whereas L&T Infotech's sales was $1.67 billion. Both firms' dollar revenue has increased by 30.2 percent and 25.3 percent, respectively.

    Also Read | China's 2022 first quarter results: 7 key things we learnt

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Price of natural gas in US surges to 13-year high due to Ukraine conflict - adt

    Price of natural gas in US surges to 13-year high due to Ukraine conflict

    China first quarter results 7 key things we learnt

    China's 2022 first quarter results: 7 key things we learnt

    Petrol diesel price on April 18 Know latest fuel rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on April 18: Know latest fuel rates in your city

    Tata Steel board to meet on May 3 to consider stock split proposal-dnm

    Tata Steel board to meet on May 3 to consider stock split proposal

    Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid, Tesla boss takes jab-dnm

    Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid, Tesla boss takes jab

    Recent Stories

    Love you says birthday boy KL Rahul as girlfriend Athiya Shetty shares cute pictures of the couple snt

    'Love you', says birthday boy KL Rahul as girlfriend Athiya Shetty shares cute pictures of the couple

    Noise Colorfit Ultra 2 to Realme Watch 2 Pro Here are 5 best smartwatches under Rs 5000 gcw

    Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 to Realme Watch 2 Pro: 5 best smartwatches under Rs 5000

    Zoya Akhtar The Archies starring Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda Khushi Kapoor goes on floors drb

    Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor goes on floors

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri terms Shreyas Iyer as natural skipper-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri terms Shreyas Iyer as natural skipper

    Celebs congratulate Madhavan's son Vedaant for clinching gold at Danish Open 2022 snt

    Celebs congratulate Madhavan's son Vedaant for clinching gold at Danish Open 2022

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon