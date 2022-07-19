Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Remuno The Crypto Payment Provider That The Internet Needs?

    Cryptocurrencies have now demanded the need for crypto payment providers such as Remuno to enter the digital retail sphere.

    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    The internet has become a digital aspect that has revolutionised how we communicate, interact, and engage with each other. Consumerism has also been boosted due to the prominence of social media platforms where high-profile influencers promote particular products, which leads the average person to desire them.

    Retail is one industry that has transcended online, allowing people to purchase their products without attending physical stores. The internet has even led to the emergence of retail e-commerces, who strictly run their organisation online. Prominent online retailers include ASOS, Pretty Little Thing, Zalando and Farfetch. 

    Technology has also permitted payment processors such as PayPal, ApplePay and Revolut to be eminent when checking out from online baskets. 

    Cryptocurrencies have now demanded the need for crypto payment providers such as Remuno to enter the digital retail sphere. 

    Remuno - The New Crypto Payment Processing Technology 

    An upcoming crypto provider that aims to revolutionise payments online is Remuno. It is a platform to remove the complications of accepting crypto payments while wanting to boost revenue in the retail market.

    They plan to capitalise on the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies by innovating smart contracts and blockchain technology. With these advancements, users can purchase goods and services using coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and others making up 95% of crypto transactions which could be used during checkout.

    Remuno has three simple steps that led to its incorporation into the checkout sector of online e-commerces. Step one is to set up the account by getting in contact with Remuno, where they would then email you a sign-up form. Secondly comes the selection of an integration tool, ranging from PlugIn and API tools, both of which are soon to be launched. 

    All that is left to do is place the ‘checkout in crypto’ button on your website, giving customers the option to purchase products using cryptocurrencies.

    Once customers select this button, they can select a specific cryptocurrency, send payments to a deposit address and they will receive a payment notification for confirmation. 

    Remuno is a crypto payment provider that sees the need for a payment product where merchants can easily use a facility that allows customers to pay with crypto. It is a platform targeted at individuals who are well-rounded with experience in legal aspects, businesses and marketing. 

    Want to find out more about Remuno? Check out their website.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 6:05 PM IST
