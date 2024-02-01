Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Interim Budget an excellent summary of how Modi Govt ushered in era of 'Amrit Kaal': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's interim budget, praising the Narendra Modi government for ushering in an era of 'Amrit Kaal' with principles of inclusive development.

    Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Thursday praised the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Commending the Narendra Modi government for ushering in an era of 'Amrit Kaal' with the guiding principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas.' Chandrasekhar emphasized that this ideology was not just a slogan but a transformative governance approach that had both qualitatively and quantitatively reshaped India and its economy.

    Chandrasekhar highlighted the significant progress achieved over the last decade, leveraging technology to establish a strong foundation. India has risen among the top 5 economies, transitioning from the status of one of the 'fragile five' economies in 2014, he said.

    Noting that India is currently the fastest-growing major economy globally, Chandrasekhar said that the focus on empowering key pillars of India, including women, farmers, young Indians, and the poor, aligns with the vision of realizing a 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' a mission articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    As India celebrates a decade of structured transformation, Chandrasekhar expressed confidence in the country's ability to continue its trajectory towards becoming a developed nation in the near future. He attributed this progress to the collective efforts encapsulated in 'Sabka Prayaas' and a futuristic governance model.

    In a comprehensive and forward-looking address, the Finance Minister expressed the collective aspirations of India, emphasizing the nation's pride in its current accomplishments and its optimistic outlook for a radiant future. Anticipating a resounding mandate for the government, Sitharaman outlined the remarkable initiatives that are expected to propel the country forward.

    The Modi government's unwavering commitment to "all-round, all-pervasive, all-inclusive development" was reiterated by Sitharaman. She underscored the government's diligent efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2024, expressing hope for strong public support.

    Highlighting the widespread impact of development, Sitharaman noted that its benefits are reaching all segments of society, fostering a renewed sense of purpose. The second term under Prime Minister Modi's leadership has witnessed intensified efforts to advance the government's agenda.

    A paramount commitment to prioritizing the needs and aspirations of the underprivileged, including the poor, women, youth, and farmers (Anna Data), was emphasized by Sitharaman. The government, she stated, stands firmly behind providing robust support to ensure the empowerment and well-being of these segments, ultimately propelling the nation forward.

    Sitharaman also emphasized the government's dedication to social justice as an effective governance model. The saturation approach, covering all eligible individuals, was hailed as a true and comprehensive achievement in the pursuit of social justice. According to Sitharaman, this approach embodies secularism in action, reducing corruption and preventing nepotism.

