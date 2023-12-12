Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Infosys likely to make 3 days-a-week work from office mandatory: Report

    India’s second-largest IT services provider, Infosys, is set to make three-day work-from-office mandatory for its employees. The directive further stated that, except for medical reasons, employees must commence working from the office.
     

    Infosys likely to make 3 days a week work from office mandatory Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    India’s second-largest IT services provider, Infosys, is set to make three-day work-from-office mandatory for its employees, according to various media reports. It further said that limited compliance to management's repeated requests to resume regular office procedures led to the implementation of this required order.

    The ET report claims that Infosys vertical leaders have sent emails to staff members requesting that they begin attending work three days a week. "It will become mandatory very shortly," the newspaper quotes an email from the sender. In reaction to the reported development, Infosys has not yet released an official statement.

    The vertical heads' email expressed their discontent with the poor return-to-office compliance and emphasised that the three-year work-from-home agreement that was in place after the Covid-19 epidemic had been enough.

    Also Read | Karnataka: GST on online gaming to hike soon? Bill passed during Belagavi Assembly session

    The mandate also required staff members to start working from the office, unless they had medical leave. It should be mentioned that Infosys has now mandated that entry-level workers come back to work for a minimum of 10 days per month.

    The management has expressed dissatisfaction with the underutilization of the company's delivery units (DUs), according to a source who spoke with the publication. This has led to a request for fast attendance at the campuses housing the offshore development centres (ODCs) for customers. The source also stated that they are, however, amenable to taking into account, on a case-by-case basis, employee demands pertaining to health.

    Also Read | Coca-Cola India likely to enter alcoholic beverage segment with Lemon-Dou: Report

    In addition to the issue with required attendance, Infosys informed in a separate email that bus services will once again be charged, starting on January 3rd of next year, at Rs 150 per day with a monthly limit of Rs 1,500. In a similar vein, starting on January 1, 2024, access to health club amenities will cost Rs 100 per day, with a monthly maximum of Rs 700.

    Earlier in October, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy expressed concerns about India’s work productivity, noting that it was one of the lowest in the world. He said that youngsters should work for a minimum of 70 hours per week if the country wanted to compete with emerging economies.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: GST on online gaming to hike soon? Bill passed during Belagavi Assembly session vkp

    Karnataka: GST on online gaming to hike soon? Bill passed during Belagavi Assembly session

    Petrol, Diesel prices to reduce soon? Modi govt in talks with oil marketers vkp

    Petrol, Diesel prices to reduce soon? Modi govt in talks with oil marketers

    India IPC flags Meftal's safety, list of 14 banned drugs in 2023: Report AJR

    India's IPC flags Meftal's safety, list of 14 banned drugs in 2023: Report

    Coca Cola India likely to enter alcoholic beverage segment with Lemon Dou Report gcw

    Coca-Cola India likely to enter alcoholic beverage segment with Lemon-Dou: Report

    RBI warns against misleading loan waiver advertisements

    RBI warns against misleading loan waiver advertisements

    Recent Stories

    7 essential nutrients for hair growth and their sources SHG

    7 essential nutrients for hair growth and their sources

    Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2023: Shabana Azmi is 'grateful' as she gets Excellence in Cinema Award RKK

    Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2023: Shabana Azmi is 'grateful' as she gets Excellence in Cinema Award

    Latkes to Sufganiyot: 7 traditional foods to enjoy on Hanukkah ATG

    Latkes to Sufganiyot: 7 traditional foods to enjoy on Hanukkah

    'Rush is natural...: CM Pinarayi Vijayan assures special arrangements at Sabarimala rkn

    'Rush is natural...: CM Pinarayi Vijayan assures special arrangements at Sabarimala

    iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 7 best smartphone launches of 2023 gcw

    iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 7 best smartphone launches of 2023

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon