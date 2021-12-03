  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian-American Gita Gopinath all set to takeover as IMF's first deputy managing director early 2022

    Gopinath- the first female chief economist in IMF history- has garnered respect and admiration across member countries and the institution with a proven track record in leading analytically rigorous work on a broad range of issues.
     

    Indian-American Gita Gopinath all set to takeover as IMF's first deputy managing director early 2022-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Dec 3, 2021, 9:25 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, Indian-American Gita Gopinath is being promoted as IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director, the fund announced on Thursday. As a part of the recent announcement by the fund, she will be succeeding Geoffrey Okamoto as the FDMD serving under IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

    In an official press release by IMF, it has been announced that Gopinath's appointment came after an early departure of Okamoto. Meanwhile, Gopinath had been scheduled to return to her academic position and at Harvard University in January 2022 but now has decided to stay and accept the new position.

    Taking to Twitter, the IMF chief also announced about the same and welcomed Gita Gopinath to join the leadership team of the fund early next year. “I look forward to Gita Gopinath, one of the world’s leading macroeconomists, joining the leadership team as our FDMD early next year. I will continue to count on her wise counsel at a time when the pandemic has increased the economic challenges our members face,” she added.

    “Both Geoffrey and Gita are tremendous colleagues- I am sad to see Geoffrey go but, at the same time, I am delighted that Gita has decided to stay and accept the new responsibility of being our FDMD,” said Kristalina Georgieva, IMF's Managing Director.

    Gopinath herself also took to Twitter and expressed her honour to become the fund's next FDMD. She wrote, “I am honoured to become the IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director. With the pandemic, the work of the Fund has never been more important. I look forward to working with my brilliant colleagues to help our membership face these important challenges.”

    Georgieva also said Gopinath, who was scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January 2022, has served as the IMF's chief economist for three years. Gopinath- the first female chief economist in IMF history- has garnered respect and admiration across member countries and the institution with a proven track record in leading analytically rigorous work on a broad range of issues.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2021, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Mutual Funds Are One of The Best Investment Options? - vpn

    Why Mutual Funds Are One of The Best Investment Options?

    Uber WhatsApp announce collaboration to book rides via messaging app All about it gcw

    Uber, WhatsApp announce collaboration, will allow users to book rides via messaging app; All about it

    LinkedIn is now available in Hindi supports 25 languages globally gcw

    Barriers broken! LinkedIn is now available in Hindi, supports 25 languages globally

    November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

    November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

    18.17 lakh farmers received MSP benefit worth Rs 57,032.03 crore in Kharif season Govt data

    18.17 lakh farmers received MSP benefit worth Rs 57,032.03 crore in Kharif season: Govt data

    Recent Stories

    Mirage fighter aircraft's tyre stolen in a traffic jam near Lucknow

    Mirage fighter aircraft's tyre stolen in a traffic jam near Lucknow

    Ellen DeGeneres praises 9-year-old Sikh kid Anaik for helping homeless, lonely COVID patients (Watch) RCB

    Ellen DeGeneres praises 9-year-old Sikh kid Anaik for helping homeless, lonely COVID patients (Watch)

    Sara Ali Khan to Sunny Leone to Ananya Panday and more at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 (Pictures) RCB

    Sara Ali Khan to Sunny Leone to Ananya Panday and more at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 (Pictures)

    Bhopal gas tragedy Revisiting Padma Shri Abdul Jabbar 3-decade-long crusade for justice

    Bhopal gas tragedy: Revisiting Padma Shri Abdul Jabbar's 3-decade-long crusade for justice

    Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai; take a look RCB

    Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai; take a look

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon