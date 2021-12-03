Indian-American Gita Gopinath all set to takeover as IMF's first deputy managing director early 2022

Gopinath- the first female chief economist in IMF history- has garnered respect and admiration across member countries and the institution with a proven track record in leading analytically rigorous work on a broad range of issues.

Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, Indian-American Gita Gopinath is being promoted as IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director, the fund announced on Thursday. As a part of the recent announcement by the fund, she will be succeeding Geoffrey Okamoto as the FDMD serving under IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

In an official press release by IMF, it has been announced that Gopinath's appointment came after an early departure of Okamoto. Meanwhile, Gopinath had been scheduled to return to her academic position and at Harvard University in January 2022 but now has decided to stay and accept the new position.

Taking to Twitter, the IMF chief also announced about the same and welcomed Gita Gopinath to join the leadership team of the fund early next year. “I look forward to Gita Gopinath, one of the world’s leading macroeconomists, joining the leadership team as our FDMD early next year. I will continue to count on her wise counsel at a time when the pandemic has increased the economic challenges our members face,” she added.

“Both Geoffrey and Gita are tremendous colleagues- I am sad to see Geoffrey go but, at the same time, I am delighted that Gita has decided to stay and accept the new responsibility of being our FDMD,” said Kristalina Georgieva, IMF's Managing Director.

Gopinath herself also took to Twitter and expressed her honour to become the fund's next FDMD. She wrote, “I am honoured to become the IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director. With the pandemic, the work of the Fund has never been more important. I look forward to working with my brilliant colleagues to help our membership face these important challenges.”

Georgieva also said Gopinath, who was scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January 2022, has served as the IMF's chief economist for three years. Gopinath- the first female chief economist in IMF history- has garnered respect and admiration across member countries and the institution with a proven track record in leading analytically rigorous work on a broad range of issues.