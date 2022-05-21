Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In Delhi, CNG hiked by Rs 2 per kg, Know the latest rates in your city

    This marks the 13th increase in price since March 7 and the second hike this month (May). On May 15, Rs 2 hike in the CNG was reported previously.

    In Delhi, CNG hiked by Rs 2 per kg, Know the latest rates in your city - adt
    New Delhi, First Published May 21, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    The rate of compressed natural gas has been increased by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi by the gas distribution Indraprastha Gas Limited on Sunday, as per reports. Also, the rates have increased in Delhi-NCR's Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram cities. Following PTI, this marks the 13th increase in price since March 7 and the second hike this month (May). On May 15, Rs 2 hike in the CNG was reported previously.

    Following the latest price, CNG in Delhi retailed at Rs 75.61 per Kg, up from ₹73.61 per Kg on May 15. CNG in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad now stands at Rs 78.17 per Kg. And in Gurugram, it is at Rs 83.94 per Kg. In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, Rs 82.84 per Kg, and in Haryana's Rewari, it is sold at Rs 86.07 per Kg. 

    According to PTI, compressed natural gas increased in price by Rs 7.50 in April alone. Since October of last year, when domestic and international gas prices began to rise as economies worldwide recovered from the pandemic-induced downturn, city gas distributors have been boosting prices regularly. As a result, prices increased by Rs 8.74 per kg in the last three months of 2021, and there has been a constant increase of roughly 50 paise per kg virtually every week since January, according to PTI.

    The increase in CNG prices came when consumer price index-based retail inflation reached 7.8 per cent in April, the highest level in eight years. The increase in pricing can also be connected to rising geopolitical tensions resulting from the Ukraine War.

