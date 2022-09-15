Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IBM joins Wipro, Infosys, other tech companies on moonlighting, calls it 'unethical practice'

    IBM India does not permit its employees to moonlight or take up a second job simultaneously, a top company executive said, echoing the voices of other tech giants.

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

    Global tech giant IBM, which has over a lakh employees in India, referred to moonlighting as an unethical practice.  The IT sector has recently paid a lot of attention to the practise of moonlighting, which entails taking on additional work after regular business hours.

    Sandip Patel, managing director of IBM for India and South Asia, stated that when new workers sign on with the organisation, they pledge to solely work for IBM. In spite of what people may choose to do with their free time, Patel told reporters that moonlighting was unethical.

    Different IT sector experts in India have different perspectives on side employment, commonly referred to as moonlighting, which is work an employee performs for additional pay. Rishad Premji, the chairman of Wipro, described this type of employee behaviour as "cheating." "You are aware of Rishad's stance on this, correct? I concur with Rishad," stated Patel.

    Also Read | Infosys warns employees, says 'Moonlighting' could result in termination

    When asked about the company's hiring plans for India, which is important to the company both as a source of talent and as a market, Patel said that because the pandemic's effect on employee migration back to their hometowns has not completely reversed, the IT sector has adopted the hybrid model of working.

    Tier-2 and tier-3 cities are referred to as "developing clusters" by Patel, who claims that the corporation has ambitions to increase its footprint in the country.

    The National Capital Region, Kolkata, and Mysuru are all home to offices for IBM India, which also recently launched a delivery centre in Mysuru. The business also disclosed that it has partnered with Airtel to provide the telecom with its protected edge cloud services.

    Also Read: Swiggy to allow employees to take external projects under Moonlighting Police

    According to a statement from IBM, Maruti Suzuki's endeavours to improve manufacturing productivity and quality operations will be supported by the Airtel platform, which is supported by an IBM cloud satellite. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a minister of state for electronics and information technology, also addressed at the occasion. According to the speaker, the nation has advanced since the beginning of the Digital India programme and has revised its goals for the post-COVID era.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
