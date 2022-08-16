Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Huh Token (HUH): The Utimate Coin Building On Dogecoin's (DOGE) Legacy

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 6:01 PM IST

    When Bitcoin (BTC) launched in 2009, it was seen as a breakthrough in decentralized finance. Nonetheless, barely five years after it was launched, Ethereum (ETH) was developed, and it expanded the scope of DeFi with the introduction of smart contracts. It built upon Bitcoin's foundation and is now the basis for the creation of decentralized applications. 

    Huh Token (HUH) hopes to do the same with Ethereum. It's the first UTIMEME coin and combines the best of both meme coins and utility tokens. We’ll talk about this coin, and how it will build on Dogecoin's (DOGE) foundation, just like Ethereum did with Bitcoin.

    Huh Token (HUH)

    Huh Token (HUH) is a new cryptocurrency, launched in December 2021, that seeks to build on Dogecoins (DOGE) original plans for the meme coin, just like Ethereum (ETH) did in 2014. It will combine the best features of meme coins and utility tokens to provide a cryptocurrency, a ULTIMEME, that is of high value to users.

    The Huh Token (HUH) network's most basic modus operandi is simple: it will pay users its native token, Huh Token (HUH), for sharing memes and social media posts on its platform. Huh Token (HUH) will also provide rewards for other tasks users perform such as referrals.

    Huh Token (HUH) network will charge a relatively small gas fee for transactions done using its token and redistribute part of the profit into its users' wallets. This way, they'll directly benefit from every smart contract the Huh Token (HUH) helps to execute.

    Huh Token (HUH) will also pay users that refer people to create Huh Token (HUH) wallets. On their first transaction using Binance Coin (BNB), Huh Token (HUH) will reward their referrers with a percentage of the profit they made in BNB. 

    Huh Token (HUH) is slowly gaining acceptance in the crypto community and has seen surges in value since its launch. As of now, it generates tens of thousands of dollars in daily trading volumes, a huge leap from its original value, and expects an even higher number when it goes mainstream.

    If you want to garner returns when the bear market is over, getting this token now that it's still low in value is a great way to do so. Hopefully, if you hold it long enough, you'll be able to make a huge profit from it soon.

    Ethereum (ETH)

    Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized blockchain network that allows developers to create sustainable blockchain solutions on its platform. Ethereum (ETH) was created in 2014 by Vitalik Buterin to further expand on Bitcoin's vision for the decentralized finance sector. 

    Ethereum is the first blockchain network to come with smart contract functionality, meaning that it could support more transactions than Bitcoin and allow for transactions on decentralized applications built on its platform. While Ethereum uses the proof-of-work mechanism that Bitcoin uses too, it's four times faster than Bitcoin.

    As of today, it's the second largest blockchain in the DeFi space next to Bitcoin. Its native token, Ether or ETH, helps to power the network and execute smart contracts. Ethereum also powers other cryptocurrencies with its ERC-20 protocol. 

    Recently, as the faster and more scalable proof-of-stake (POS) mechanism is becoming more popular, Ethereum plans on moving to an upgraded blockchain — Ethereum 2.0. While it's still under construction, it will utilize the POS mechanism and will help developers deploy applications that are scalable on its network.

    Like Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) generates billions of dollars worth of transactions every day. So, it's one of the most used cryptocurrencies in the DeFi space. Buying it now that its price is bound by the bear market is a great way to secure future returns when the market becomes bullish again.

    Huh Token (HUH) hopes to do what Ethereum (ETH) did in 2014 by providing its users with a meme coin that has more utility than average. Hopefully, just like Ethereum (ETH), it will explode in value soon.

    Links below to become part of the HUH Exchange family. 

    HUH Exchange

    Presale: https://presale.huh.social/

    Website: https://www.huh.social

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
