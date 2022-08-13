HUH Network And Filecoin Would Have The Biggest Crypto Network After Ethereum

Since the Ethereum blockchain began showing signs of insufficient scalability, several alternatives to Ethereum have emerged, and they have all been promising in their own right.

The cryptocurrency market is vast and consists of thousands of crypto assets. However, Ethereum (ETH) has always stood out. Despite being the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, the Ethereum blockchain holds enormous value, and it continues to help widen the landscape.

Since the Ethereum blockchain began showing signs of insufficient scalability, several alternatives to Ethereum have emerged, and they have all been promising in their own right. This article examines HUH Network (HUH) and Filecoin (FIL) as very promising projects that could be a smart buy.

HUH Network is a new project; buying it on presale would mean you spend very little and become an early adopter. There could be a lot of profit in that.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) is a cryptocurrency designed to encourage a global network of computer operators to provide a file sharing and storage service. According to the project's developers, if enough people use it, it could become the quickest and cheapest way to store data on the internet. Furthermore, because it would not be based on a centralized authority, the exchange of its files could not be censored by governments or other actors.

This is because Filecoin is maintained by miners who devote computing power to providing the computation that allows it to function. Miners of Filecoin are compensated for making storage space available to users. In turn, Filecoin users must pay miners for storing, retrieving, or distributing this data.

The Filecoin network is built on top of the Interplanetary File System protocol for decentralized file handling (IPFS). The two systems have many similarities, but the main difference is that IPFS is free to use but does not pay miners. Filecoin is not free to use, but it has the potential to generate revenue.

However, investors and traders should be aware that Filecoin is not the only protocol claiming to provide a cryptocurrency-powered decentralized storage and file sharing system. Storj and Siacoin are two competing protocols. Storj claims to have reached a network capacity of more than 100 petabytes, while Siacoin reports a network capacity of 2 petabytes as of 2020.

Interestingly, Filecoin (FIL) was one of the most anticipated projects at launch. The project managed to raise over $200 million from its initial coin and quickly made its early investors a lot of money. Today, Filecoin remains a promising cryptocurrency for users looking to cop some blockchain solution tokens.

HUH Network (HUH)

HUH Network (HUH) is a new cryptocurrency solution with three offerings at its core: a blockchain network, a decentralized exchange, and a crypto wallet. HUH Network aims to be a top choice protocol for creators, blockchain developers, and users. The protocol aims to fuel not just cryptocurrencies, but also all web3 utilities.

As an alternative for the Ethereum blockchain, HUH Network promises to enable smooth, fast, and low-cost transactions while powering the next-generation solutions of DeFi, NFTs, and the token ecosystem. The HUH Network is an EVM-compatible blockchain, allowing other EVM-compatible blockchains to be ported over.

With the support for smart contracts and dApps, we see HUH Network emerging in the next bull market as one of the best crypto projects the cryptocurrency market will have seen in a while. Therefore, there's no earlier time to buy the HUH token than on presale.

Stage 1 presale offers HUH tokens with an 8% bonus and up to 40% bonus when you buy with fiat currency of $2500. Your bonuses range between 10% - 20% when you buy with BTC and altcoins, including ETH, SOL, BNB, LTC, etc. The biggest bonuses of up 50% and 85% come on your second and third purchase, respectively. You could use the bonus opportunities to earn more HUH tokens with less money.

