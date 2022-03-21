Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How you can avoid being scammed through vishing calls

    The RBI issued a document to improve public awareness about fraudsters' activities and to give some recommendations on protections to take when completing financial transactions.

    How you can avoid being scammed through vishing calls gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

    In recent years, there has been a remarkable increase in the use of digital payment methods. This has increased consumer convenience while also greatly helping to the accomplishment of the national goal of financial inclusion. Fraudsters have been utilising a variety of methods to steal the hard-earned money of ordinary and naive people, particularly new entrants unfamiliar with the techno-financial eco-system.

    Recently, the RBI issued a document to improve public awareness about fraudsters' activities and to give some recommendations on protections to take when completing financial transactions.

    The modus operandi suggests that imposters contact or approach consumers as bankers, corporate executives, insurance agents, government officials, etc., and ask confirmation of the secure credentials by revealing a few information such as name or date of birth to garner confidence.

    Also Read | RBI shares how to protect yourself from ATM card skimming

    In certain circumstances, imposters pressurise or deceive clients into urgently and instantly giving sensitive data alleging emergency, details necessary to prevent transaction, payment required to halt penalty, gain appealing discount, and so on. These credentials are subsequently exploited to scam consumers.

    To avoid the same, one should remember bank officials, financial institutions, or any legitimate business would never require clients to give private information such as usernames, passwords, card details, CVVs, or one-time passwords (OTPs).

    Also Read | Here's how to avoid being scammed through QR code

     

    This brochure highlights the need of safeguarding one's personal information, being wary of unfamiliar calls/emails, exercising caution while doing financial transactions, and updating secure credentials/passwords on a regular basis. As a result, the title BE(A)WARE - Be Aware and Beware!

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol Diesel Price Today, 21 March, 2022 No hike but crude oil rate is on the rise

    Petrol Diesel Price Today: No hike but crude oil rate is on the rise

    Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 crore to manufacture EV, its batteries in Gujarat locally - ADT

    Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 crore to manufacture EV, its batteries in Gujarat locally

    Here s how to avoid being scammed through QR code gcw

    Here's how to avoid being scammed through QR code

    RBI shares how to protect yourself from ATM card skimming gcw

    RBI shares how to protect yourself from ATM card skimming

    How to update bank account details in EPF account

    How to update bank account details in EPF account

    Recent Stories

    With 28 million dollars and 1.3 million euros, wife of former Ukrainian MP tries to flee country

    With 28 million dollars and 1.3 million euros, wife of former Ukrainian MP tries to flee country

    La Liga 2021-22: Xavi surprised as Barcelona hammers Real Madrid in El Clasico-ayh

    La Liga 2021-22: Xavi surprised as Barcelona hammers Real Madrid in El Clasico

    Culture Photos 29 priceless antiquities back in India from Australia

    PHOTOS: 29 priceless antiquities back in India from 'Down Under'

    Viral video 19 year old runs 10 km to his Noida home every night after duty gcw

    Viral video: 19-year-old runs 10 km to his Noida home every night after duty

    Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal fans heartbroken after Taylor Fritz stuns to clinch maiden title-ayh

    Indian Wells: Nadal fans heartbroken after Fritz stuns to clinch maiden title

    Recent Videos

    football Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's Marquez snt

    Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon