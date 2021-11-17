How to change your PAN card photo or signature? Follow these steps

Certain corrections to the PAN card can be easily fixed online sitting in the comfort of your home. Let us guide you through the complete process.

Your Permanent Account Number or PAN card is an essential document for every financial transaction. The PAN card comes with a 10-digit alphanumeric code. No high-value financial transaction can take place without its use. Recently, the Narendra Modi government made it mandatory for Indian citizens to link their Aadhaar card with the PAN card.

PAN card also acts as an identity card. This means that information on your PAN card must be accurate at all times. If there is a mismatch between your photo or your signature, there is an easy way to fix these issues. These corrections can be easily fixed online sitting in the comfort of your home. Let us guide you through the complete process:

Step 1

Visit the official website of National Securities Depository Limited or NSDL (nsdl.co.in)

Step 2

Click on 'Change' or 'Correction' in existing PAN data from the drop-down menu of the application.

Step 3

From the Category menu, select the Personal option.

Step 4

Fill out the requisite information. Click on submit.

Step 5

Go to the PAN application option and select the KYC option.

Step 6

You will see options for 'Photo mismatch' and 'Signature mismatch'. Select one of the two options.

Step 7

Fill up the requisite information. Click on Next.

Step 8

Now, you have to attach the proof of identity, address and date of birth.

Step 9

Tick ​​the declaration checkbox and press the submit button.

Step 10

You will have to pay Rs 101 (inclusive of GST) to change your photograph and signature for an address in India and Rs 1011 (inclusive of GST) for an address outside India.

Step 11

After successful payment, you will get a 15-digit acknowledgement number.

Step 12

Print the application. Forward the application to the PAN Service Unit of the Income Tax Department by post.

Step 13

The acknowledgement number can be used to track your application.

