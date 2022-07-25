Here's step-by-step guide to downloading your e-PAN

The deadline for filing income tax (IT) returns is approaching on July 31, and the Union government is unlikely to extend the deadline. The Permanent Account Number, or PAN card, is one of the documents required when filing an ITR. If you've misplaced or lost your PAN card, you need not worry; you can now download an electronic PAN card, famously known as an e-PAN card.

The e-PAN card is immediately downloaded from the IT department's e-filing portal. Follow the below-mentioned steps:

1) Go to the website incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

2) Click on the 'Instant e-PAN' and choose 'New e-PAN.'

3) Enter the required credentials such as PAN card number or Aadhaar number

4) Read the terms and conditions and accept

5) One-time password (OTP) will be sent to you on the registered mobile number

6) Enter that, go through the details and submit

7) The PAN will be sent to your registered email address in PDF format

8) Download and take a print

Also Read: ITR filing: No need to file returns for senior citizens under certain conditions; know details

Also Read: ITR filing: If your annual income is up to Rs 2.5 lakh, do you need to file tax?

Also Read: ITR filing: Last date soon to file Income Tax Return online; Know details here



