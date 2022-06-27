Here's how to check PM Kisan Scheme instalment if not received; 5 points

The flagship scheme distributes Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the beneficiary's bank accounts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 31, announced the 11th instalment of financial benefits under the government-backed PM Kisan Scheme, transferring approximately Rs 21,000 crore to 10 crore farmers.

The flagship scheme distributes Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the beneficiary's bank accounts.

To be eligible for the assistance, eligible farmers had to complete the eKYC, which the government has now extended until July 31, 2022. However, there may have been some cases where people did not receive the instalment.

If you are one of the eligible beneficiaries who has not yet received your payment, it could be due to the following factors.

Document mismatch

One of the reasons you may not have received the 11th instalment of the PM Kisan Scheme is a name difference or a mismatch between the name you entered in the PM Kisan application form and a document such as Aadhaar. In such cases, you must correct it and ensure that there are no discrepancies.

Address correction

Another reason could be a mismatch between the address you provided when applying and the address on your Aadhaar card. If this is the case, ensure that the same address is updated in all documents.

Aadhaar card information

Another reason you may not have received financial aid in your bank account is because you entered incorrect Aadhaar details.

Unfinished e-KYC

A failed e-KYC may also impede the funds transfer from PM Kisan Nidhi. The e-KYC completion deadline has been moved from May 31 to July 31.

False farmer

While the scheme benefits farmers, many are not eligible to participate. Many of them continue to receive benefits, but they will be scrutinised.

1) Go to PM Kisan's official website, https://pmkisan.gov.in/ to see if the 11th instalment has been credited to your account

2) In the right corner of the page, click the 'Beneficiary status' tab

3) Enter your Aadhaar number or account number

4) Navigate to the 'Get data' tab

The beneficiary's status will be displayed. To receive the money, your name must be on the beneficiary list.

