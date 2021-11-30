Gold, silver price today, November 30: Gold remains constant, change in silver price; check out rates

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Monday is Rs 47,310. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal stands at Rs 61,600.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold remained constant at Rs 48,310 from the previous day's market price. On Tuesday, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,310. The price of silver declined by Rs 1,100 per kilogramme to Rs 61,600.

The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 51,370, whereas in Mumbai it costs Rs 48,310. In Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold on Monday cost Rs 47,310 and Rs 47,090, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,500, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,370. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,890, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,190. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 49,030 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 44,940.

Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver stands decreased by Rs 1,100 per kg and now stands at Rs 62,200. In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 67,200. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,600 on Tuesday.

The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

Chennai:

Gold: Rs 49,500 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 67,800 per kilogram

Mumbai:

Gold: Rs 48,310 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram

Delhi:

Gold: Rs 51,370 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram

Bengaluru:

Gold: Rs 49,030 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram

Kolkata:

Gold: Rs 49,890 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 61,600 per kilogram

Hyderabad:

Gold: Rs 49,030 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 67,800 per kilogram

Kerala:

Gold: Rs 49,030 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 67,800 per kilogram