    Given in 'corrupt, nonsensical' way: Elon Musk, hints at verified users may lose blue ticks soon

    Twitter users may soon lose the blue check mark beside their profile name as Elon Musk is not happy about the way they were given out. Ever since Musk took over, he has been coming up with different ways to take away the exclusivity that comes with the blue tick.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 4:18 PM IST

    As Elon Musk is unhappy with how they were given, Twitter users may soon lose the blue checkmark next to their profile name. Since taking control, Musk has been devising new strategies to eliminate the exclusivity associated with the blue tick or the verification badge.

    Musk introduced the Blue subscription, which has been relaunched once again.  The subscription grants blue tick to anyone who has paid for it.  Previously, the blue tick was linked to famous persons, including politicians, celebrities, journalists working at illustrious publications, and more.

    Replying to a tweet calling Musk “ruthless”, Musk said, "In a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks. The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical.”

    A blue checkmark appears next to the names of more than 400,000 Twitter accounts on the microblogging platform. The verification label identified them as a reliable source and is typically given to accounts belonging to journalists, famous people, government agencies, and businesses.

    According to Musk, all users of the new subscription services would receive a blue tick, regardless of their social standing. If they agree to pay for the subscription plan, they will get one next to their profile. When Twitter briefly offered the Blue membership level, individuals seized the chance to fool the followers by posing as famous people and organisations. The feature was quickly turned off.

    But Twitter has once more made the Blue membership available, this time with various coloured badges. The cost of the membership plan is $8 per month for web subscribers and $11 per month for iOS subscribers. Existing Twitter Blue customers will have the option to upgrade, cancel, or have their membership automatically renew at the new rate.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 4:18 PM IST
