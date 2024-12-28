From Vande Bharat to Maha Kumbh prep: Indian Railways introduces fresh timetable with new trains in 2025

These introductions aim to enhance passenger convenience and modernize the railway network further. In 2024, Indian Railways introduced 64 Vande Bharat Express trains and 70 additional services, marking a major leap in operational capacity.

Indian Railways is all set to to roll out its new timetable starting January 1, 2025. The revised schedule will replace the current "Trains at a Glance" (TAG), the 44th edition, which remains effective until December 31, 2024. This update is expected to incorporate significant developments, including the addition of 136 Vande Bharat Express trains, two Amrit Bharat Express trains, and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (Vande Metro).

These introductions aim to enhance passenger convenience and modernize the railway network further. In 2024, Indian Railways introduced 64 Vande Bharat Express trains and 70 additional services, marking a major leap in operational capacity.

The new timetable is set to continue this trend, ensuring smoother and faster travel experiences for passengers across the country.

While the Ministry of Railways traditionally releases the TAG timetable before June 30 each year for implementation from July 1, the timeline has been adjusted this year to align with the calendar year. This change reflects the transporter’s adaptive approach to better meet evolving travel demands.

Preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 are also in full swing. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is working to accommodate the expected influx of devotees with world-class facilities. Highlights include Mahakumbh Gram, a luxury tent city near the Triveni Sangam, which can house over one lakh pilgrims.

Additionally, approximately 3,000 special fair trains will be operated during the event. Online bookings for Mahakumbh Gram accommodations are open from January 10 to February 28, 2025, via the IRCTC website and the Maha Kumbh app.

